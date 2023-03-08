New-Build Sector Fuelling as Much as 25% of All Homes Hitting the Market
UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research by Alliance Fund, the end to end real estate fund, has revealed that the new-build sector is currently fueling 8% of all housing stock reaching the market across Britain, climbing to as high as 25% in some areas of the nation.
Alliance Fund analysed current market stock to have been listed for sale across Britain over the last two weeks, looking at what percentage of these properties have been delivered via the new homes sector.
The research shows that across Britain as a whole, some 87,345 homes have made it to market in the last 14 days, with no less than 8% of these homes being delivered via the new-build sector.
Regional Look
Scotland has seen the highest level of new for sale stock come via the new home sector, with 12.8% of all new listings being new-builds.
In Yorkshire and the Humber and the East Midlands, new homes account for 9.3% and 9.2% of all respective homes reaching the market, with the new-build sector also fueling a considerable level of housing market stock across the North West (8.6%) and East of England (8.5%).
In contrast, Wales has seen the smallest proportion of new housing stock come via the new-build sector, with new-build properties accounting for just 3.9% of all new listings reaching the market.
City Level
In Liverpool, new-build properties account for as much as a quarter of all new homes made available to homebuyers over the last fortnight, with Glasgow (14.2%), Newcastle (13.3%), Manchester (10.8%) and Edinburgh (10.5%) also seeing more than one in 10 new homes listed for sale being delivered by new-build developers.
Of all cities analysed by Alliance Fund,Cardiff has seen the lowest level of recent for sale stock come via the new homes hopper, with the sector accounting for just 3% of homes listed for sale over the last two weeks.
CEO of Alliance Fund, Iain Crawford, commented:
“Much like the wider housing market, the new-build industry certainly paused for thought following last September's mini budget, as the future health of the property sector was called into question.
However, with stability returning and buyers continuing to act, albeit somewhat more tentatively, the outlook for the year ahead is considerably more positive this side of the new year.
As a result, many developers have chosen to proceed as planned, confident that now is the time to deliver their current portfolio of stock to the market and in some areas of Britain, new homes are fuelling the funnel of supply quite considerably.”
Data tables
Data tables and sources can be viewed online, here.
* Alliance Fund is a regulated end to end real estate fund
* It was founded by Iain Crawford and Austin MacAnthony. Iain Crawford founded Supermax Europe, a £350m PPE business and Austin MacAnthony was President of MRI Overseas Property, once the world’s largest privately owned, international property sales business.
* The founders have seed funded Alliance with £2m of their own money
* Alliance Fund is set up to attract sophisticated individual and institutional investors fro £50,000 upwards
* Alliance Fund is unique in that it ‘owns’ the value chain from land purchase, planning process, and build through to property sales
