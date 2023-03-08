Ophthalmic Lasers Market Expected to Reach US$ 1.9 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 4.7% [PDF Version]

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Analysis

Ophthalmic Lasers Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung, Iridex Corporation, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, LightMed Corporation, Lumenis Be Ltd., Lumibird Group, NIDEK CO., LTD, Novartis International AG, Topcon Corporation, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.



Ophthalmic laser is a type of laser technology that is used in the diagnosis and treatment of various eye conditions. The laser emits a highly focused beam of light that is used to precisely target and treat specific areas of the eye.



Ophthalmic lasers can be used in a variety of procedures, including Retinal photocoagulation, Glaucoma treatment, Cataract surgery, Refractive surgery. Overall, ophthalmic lasers have revolutionized the field of ophthalmology and have provided new treatment options for a wide range of eye conditions.



Ophthalmic Lasers Market Statistics: The global Ophthalmic Lasers market size was valued at $1,207.81 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,909.71 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.



Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Ophthalmic Lasers research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

The Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to identify potential market size by value & Volume.



The segments and sub-section of Ophthalmic Lasers market is shown below:

By Type: Photodisruption Lasers, Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT), and Photocoagulation Lasers



By Product: Femtosecond Lasers, Excimer Lasers, Nd:YAG Lasers, Diode Lasers, and Others



By Application: Refractive Error, Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, and Others



By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Service Centers, and Clinics



Important years considered in the Ophthalmic Lasers study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Ophthalmic Lasers Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Ophthalmic Lasers Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Ophthalmic Lasers in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Ophthalmic Lasers market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Ophthalmic Lasers market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



