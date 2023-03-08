Breaking Down the Growing Women's Health Diagnostics Market projected size of $36.3 billion by 2030, CAGR of 6.9%

Womens Health Diagnostics Market Size, share

"Empowering Women's Health: Advances in Diagnostics Market on International Women's Day"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $19.2 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 6.9% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030, 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 $36.3 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030. The global women's health diagnostics market has been growing steadily in recent years and is expected to continue to grow at a significant rate over the next decade. The increasing prevalence of various women's health conditions, such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, and osteoporosis, as well as the growing awareness of the importance of preventative health screening, are some of the key factors driving this growth. Additionally, advancements in medical technology and the development of new diagnostic tests are also contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition to diagnostic tests, women's health diagnostics also include preventative health screenings, such as routine gynecological exams and screenings for sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Women's health diagnostics refer to medical tests and procedures that are specifically designed to diagnose and monitor conditions that affect women's health. These tests can include a variety of diagnostic methods, such as imaging tests, blood tests, and genetic testing, among others. Some examples of women's health diagnostic tests include mammograms, Pap tests, pelvic exams, breast MRI, ultrasound scans, and bone density tests. These tests are typically used to detect and monitor conditions such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and osteoporosis.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐧𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 & 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐬, 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. BECTON

3. DICKINSON AND COMPANY

4. CARDINAL HEALTH

5. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE

6. GE HEALTHCARE (A HEALTHCARE DIVISION OF GE COMPANY)

7. HOLOGIC

8. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

9. QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

10. SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

11. bioMérieux SA

𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The women's health diagnostics market can be segmented by type and end-user:

Type:

1. Accessories and Consumables: This segment includes products such as needles, catheters, biopsy forceps, and other consumables used in diagnostic procedures.

2. Diagnostic Tests:

• Breast Cancer Testing: This segment includes tests such as hormone receptor tests, immunohistochemistry (IHC) tests, and other tests used to diagnose breast cancer.

• Cervical Cancer Testing: This segment includes tests such as PAP smear (PAP) tests and HPV tests used to diagnose cervical cancer.

• Prenatal Genetic Screening and Carrier Testing: This segment includes tests such as cystic fibrosis screening and other genetic tests used to screen for genetic disorders during pregnancy.

• Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing: This segment includes lab-based and home-based pregnancy and ovulation testing kits.

• Ovarian Cancer Testing: This segment includes tests used to diagnose ovarian cancer.

3. Diagnostic Devices:

• Biopsy Devices: This segment includes devices such as core biopsy needles and vacuum-assisted biopsy devices used to obtain tissue samples for diagnostic purposes.

• Imaging and Monitoring System: This segment includes imaging devices such as ultrasound devices, mammography systems, and other imaging and monitoring systems used to diagnose and monitor women's health conditions.

• Ultrasound Devices: This segment includes OB and GYN ultrasound devices, breast ultrasound devices, and other ultrasound devices used for diagnostic purposes.

End-User:

1. Hospitals and Clinics: This segment includes hospitals and clinics where women receive diagnostic services.

2. Diagnostic and Imaging Centers: This segment includes specialized centers that provide diagnostic and imaging services for women.

3. Homecare: This segment includes home-based diagnostic services.

4. Others: This segment includes academic and research institutions and government organizations involved in women's health research and diagnostics.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

1. North America: This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The women's health diagnostics market in this region is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing awareness of women's health, rising prevalence of breast cancer and cervical cancer, and the presence of established healthcare infrastructure.

2. Europe: This region includes countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The women's health diagnostics market in this region is expected to grow due to the increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, rising healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives to promote women's health.

3. Asia-Pacific: This region includes countries such as Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The women's health diagnostics market in this region is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing prevalence of women's health conditions, rising awareness of women's health, and the growing demand for advanced diagnostic technologies.

4. LAMEA: This region includes countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA. The women's health diagnostics market in this region is expected to grow due to the rising demand for diagnostic services, increasing prevalence of women's health conditions, and government initiatives to promote women's health.

