Breaking Down the Growing Women's Health Diagnostics Market projected size of $36.3 billion by 2030, CAGR of 6.9%

Womens Health Diagnostics Market Size, share

"Empowering Women's Health: Advances in Diagnostics Market on International Women's Day"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฐ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง'๐ฌ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $19.2 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2020 ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 6.9% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2021 ๐ญ๐จ 2030, ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ $36.3 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2030. The global women's health diagnostics market has been growing steadily in recent years and is expected to continue to grow at a significant rate over the next decade. The increasing prevalence of various women's health conditions, such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, and osteoporosis, as well as the growing awareness of the importance of preventative health screening, are some of the key factors driving this growth. Additionally, advancements in medical technology and the development of new diagnostic tests are also contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition to diagnostic tests, women's health diagnostics also include preventative health screenings, such as routine gynecological exams and screenings for sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Women's health diagnostics refer to medical tests and procedures that are specifically designed to diagnose and monitor conditions that affect women's health. These tests can include a variety of diagnostic methods, such as imaging tests, blood tests, and genetic testing, among others. Some examples of women's health diagnostic tests include mammograms, Pap tests, pelvic exams, breast MRI, ultrasound scans, and bone density tests. These tests are typically used to detect and monitor conditions such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and osteoporosis.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-19 ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ฌ ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฐ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐งโ€™๐ฌ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ž๐œ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ง๐ฎ๐ฆ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฏ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ก๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ & ๐œ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ง๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฏ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐ฐ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฐ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐งโ€™๐ฌ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. BECTON

3. DICKINSON AND COMPANY

4. CARDINAL HEALTH

5. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE

6. GE HEALTHCARE (A HEALTHCARE DIVISION OF GE COMPANY)

7. HOLOGIC

8. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

9. QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

10. SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

11. bioMรฉrieux SA

โ€ƒ๐–๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

The women's health diagnostics market can be segmented by type and end-user:

Type:

1. Accessories and Consumables: This segment includes products such as needles, catheters, biopsy forceps, and other consumables used in diagnostic procedures.

2. Diagnostic Tests:

โ€ข Breast Cancer Testing: This segment includes tests such as hormone receptor tests, immunohistochemistry (IHC) tests, and other tests used to diagnose breast cancer.

โ€ข Cervical Cancer Testing: This segment includes tests such as PAP smear (PAP) tests and HPV tests used to diagnose cervical cancer.

โ€ข Prenatal Genetic Screening and Carrier Testing: This segment includes tests such as cystic fibrosis screening and other genetic tests used to screen for genetic disorders during pregnancy.

โ€ข Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing: This segment includes lab-based and home-based pregnancy and ovulation testing kits.

โ€ข Ovarian Cancer Testing: This segment includes tests used to diagnose ovarian cancer.

3. Diagnostic Devices:

โ€ข Biopsy Devices: This segment includes devices such as core biopsy needles and vacuum-assisted biopsy devices used to obtain tissue samples for diagnostic purposes.

โ€ข Imaging and Monitoring System: This segment includes imaging devices such as ultrasound devices, mammography systems, and other imaging and monitoring systems used to diagnose and monitor women's health conditions.

โ€ข Ultrasound Devices: This segment includes OB and GYN ultrasound devices, breast ultrasound devices, and other ultrasound devices used for diagnostic purposes.

End-User:

1. Hospitals and Clinics: This segment includes hospitals and clinics where women receive diagnostic services.

2. Diagnostic and Imaging Centers: This segment includes specialized centers that provide diagnostic and imaging services for women.

3. Homecare: This segment includes home-based diagnostic services.

4. Others: This segment includes academic and research institutions and government organizations involved in women's health research and diagnostics.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฐ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง'๐ฌ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ ๐›๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

1. North America: This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The women's health diagnostics market in this region is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing awareness of women's health, rising prevalence of breast cancer and cervical cancer, and the presence of established healthcare infrastructure.

2. Europe: This region includes countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The women's health diagnostics market in this region is expected to grow due to the increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, rising healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives to promote women's health.

3. Asia-Pacific: This region includes countries such as Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The women's health diagnostics market in this region is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing prevalence of women's health conditions, rising awareness of women's health, and the growing demand for advanced diagnostic technologies.

4. LAMEA: This region includes countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA. The women's health diagnostics market in this region is expected to grow due to the rising demand for diagnostic services, increasing prevalence of women's health conditions, and government initiatives to promote women's health.

