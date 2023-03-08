The Abrahamic Business Circle Launches DEAL FLOW, a New Webpage to Connect Members Investment Opportunities Globally

One of the Done Deals at The Abrahamic Business Circle Meet and Greet Old and New Connections Building New Connections

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle is one of the leading global organizations headed by its founder and chairman, Dr. Raphael Nagel, a Turnaround Investor, has announced the launch of a new webpage, DEAL FLOW, that will provide its members with an opportunity to submit their deals to seek investors, investments, and advisories services. The platform aims to facilitate the matchmaking process between investors and entrepreneurs, enabling members to expand their businesses globally.

With the launch of DEAL FLOW, The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to strengthen its commitment to support and empower its members, particularly startups and small businesses, in their growth journey. The platform offers an easy-to-use interface that allows members to submit their deals, investment analyst will review the deals, connect with potential investors, investments, or advisories from all over the world, and if the “shoe fits”, close their deal. Important to note that The Abrahamic Business Circle is an exclusive organization and financed solely by the Membership and Sponsorship fees and does not charge any additional fees such as commission or broker’s fee for any transactions that members make.

In addition, the Deal Flow webpage offers a level of confidentiality that is important for many members. Only registered members of The Abrahamic Business Circle can upload their investment opportunities on the platform, which helps to protect the intellectual property and sensitive information of the members. This creates a secure and private environment for members to seek out potential investors without having to worry about their information being leaked or shared without their permission.

The Abrahamic Business Circle’s DEAL FLOW will provide its members with a unique opportunity to expand their business, forge new partnerships, and connect with investors on a global scale. With the platform's launch, the organization reaffirms its commitment to supporting its members and empowering them to achieve their business objectives.

Overall, the launch of the Deal Flow webpage represents a major milestone for The Abrahamic Business Circle and its members. With this new platform, members have a powerful tool to help them find the right investors and grow their businesses on a global scale. the organization is excited to see the many opportunities that will arise from this new platform and look forward to working closely with its members to help them achieve their investment goals.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle is your Global Growth Partner, founded by Dr. Raphael Nagel, a turnaround investor and Chairman of the Board at Tactical Management. We continuously work with governments and businesses in the Middle East and around the World to boost global trade and investment. The Abrahamic Business Circle is an exclusive Private Members Network focused on promoting global economic diplomacy through investments. The Circle is composed of Entrepreneurs, Family Businesses, Institutional Investors, and Diplomats. Our activities strive to demonstrate how entrepreneurship and investments from all part of the world can make positive changes in triple sustainability around the globe.

