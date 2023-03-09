Etihad Airways Engineering expands capacity to meet global demand for aviation MRO services

Etihad Airways Engineering is expanding its capacity with two additional hangars in Abu Dhabi New hangars are being built to expand capacity at Etihad Airways Engineering's 550,000 sqm MRO facility in Abu Dhabi, UAE

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etihad Airways Engineering, one of the world’s leading commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services providers, announced its ambitious project to expand the capacity of its 500,000 sqm aircraft maintenance facility adjacent to Abu Dhabi International Airport in collaboration with ASI (Aircraft Support Industries).

To cater to the growing fleet of aircraft around the world and meet the demand for world-class aircraft MRO services, Etihad Airways Engineering has expanded its total site area by adding 50,000 sqm of incremental space to its facility.

Etihad Airways Engineering is also building two new widebody hangars onsite to serve more customer aircraft at its state-of-the-art facility. The Etihad Airways Engineering MRO facility is the largest one of its kind in the Middle East and can currently accommodate around 40 widebody and narrowbody aircraft on its busiest days.

A new widebody bay (6D), large enough to take in an A380, will be added to Hangar 6 which can induct three A380s simultaneously at present. Another new hangar (Hangar 7) will be built with two bays.

Abdul Khaliq Saeed, the Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways Engineering, said: “In line with the consistent growth of our comprehensive MRO and engineering capabilities and the recovery of the aviation industry, we are also growing our capacity significantly to serve a larger number of aircraft and customers from around the world. The demand for our MRO solutions is at an all-time high and we are committed to go the extra mile to serve our customers and exceed their expectations,” he added.

Etihad Airways Engineering has delivered comprehensive MRO solutions to hundreds of partners including flag carriers, OEMs, aircraft operators and leasing companies in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and Australia. Etihad Airways Engineering is powered by around 2000 professionals from more than 50 nations around the world.

Etihad Airways Engineering

Etihad Airways Engineering is the largest commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services provider in the Middle East, and a part of ADQ. The company offers maintenance services around the clock, including design, advanced composite repair, cabin refurbishment and component services, from its state-of-the-art 500,000 sqm facility located in Abu Dhabi, adjacent to Abu Dhabi International Airport, with 140,000 sqm of aircraft parking area, aircraft hangars covering 66,000 sqm, and a custom-designed hangar that can accommodate up to three Airbus A380 aircraft simultaneously. The company has successfully completed maintenance projects over the years for airlines from all over the world.