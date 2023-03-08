Exploring the Growing Demand and Future Potential of Telmisartan in the Global Market - 3.4% CAGR Growth

Telmisartan Market size, share, growth

Forecasting the Rapidly Expanding Telmisartan Market: Valued at $4.2 Billion by 2027 with 3.4% CAGR Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $4,258 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2027 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 3.4%. Telmisartan is a medication that belongs to a class of drugs known as angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). It is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension) and can also be prescribed to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular events in people with a history of cardiovascular disease. Telmisartan drug is a non-peptide angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) intended for treatment of hypertension and cardiovascular risk reduction. It is used alone or in combination with other agents such as hydrochlorothiazide and amlodipine. Telmisartan is available in three different strengths tablets such as 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg. Telmisartan is indicated for the treatment of mild to moderate hypertension condition. It works by relaxing blood vessels so that blood can flow more easily. However, it has some side effects which include dizziness, cough, lightheadedness, sinus pain and others.

Telmisartan works by blocking the action of a hormone called angiotensin II, which constricts blood vessels and increases blood pressure. By blocking the action of this hormone, telmisartan helps to widen blood vessels and lower blood pressure, which can reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

In addition to its use as a blood pressure medication, telmisartan has also been studied for its potential benefits in the treatment of other conditions, such as diabetic kidney disease and heart failure. However, its use for these conditions may vary depending on individual circumstances and should always be prescribed and monitored by a healthcare professional.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. AUROBINDO PHARMA

3. BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH

4. CIPLA

5. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (GSK)

6. MYLAN N.V

7. SANOFI

8. SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES

9. TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES

10. ZYDUS CADILA

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐁𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market is segmented into hypertension and cardiovascular risk reduction. Hypertension is expected to be the largest segment due to the high prevalence of hypertension worldwide and the increasing use of telmisartan to manage this condition. The cardiovascular risk reduction segment is also expected to grow, driven by the growing recognition of the benefits of telmisartan in reducing the risk of cardiovascular events.

𝐁𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies are expected to be the largest segment, as they are the primary source of medications for inpatient care. Drug stores and retail pharmacies are also expected to grow, driven by the increasing availability of telmisartan in these settings, as well as the convenience and accessibility they offer. Online pharmacies are expected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by the increasing adoption of e-commerce and the convenience of online purchasing.

𝐁𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to be the largest market, driven by the high prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular disease in the region, as well as the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe is also expected to be a significant market, driven by the high healthcare spending and the increasing adoption of telmisartan for hypertension management. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by the large patient population and the increasing adoption of telmisartan for hypertension management. LAMEA is expected to be the smallest market, although it is expected to grow due to the increasing availability of telmisartan in the region and the growing recognition of its benefits in managing hypertension and reducing cardiovascular risk.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐖𝐇𝐎) 𝐨𝐧 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 30, 2020, 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐚 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧. 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 210 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐞. 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐡𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜, 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What factors are driving the growth of the telmisartan market?

2. What are the primary indications for telmisartan use?

3. What distribution channels are most commonly used for telmisartan?

4. What regions are expected to see the most growth in the telmisartan market?

5. What are the major challenges facing the telmisartan market?

6. How does telmisartan compare to other medications for hypertension and cardiovascular risk reduction?

7. What are the potential long-term effects of telmisartan use?

8. How are healthcare providers and organizations responding to the growing demand for telmisartan?

9. How is technology impacting the development and delivery of telmisartan products?

10. What regulatory issues and considerations are involved in the telmisartan market?

