Labour Law Advisor's Anirudh Sharma (Anadi Andy) celebrated Holi in Vrindavan & Mathura

Anirudh Sharma in Vrindawan playing Holi

Anirudh Sharma from famous youtube channel Labour Law Advisor celebrated Holi in vrindavan & mathura where he witnessed Lathmar Holi and the famous Braj ki Holi

Celebrating Holi in Vrindavan and Mathura has been an incredible experience. The energy and enthusiasm that people have during the festival are truly infectious.”
— Anirudh Sharma
NEW DELHI, INDIA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anirudh Sharma, popularly known as Anadi Andy, from the YouTube channel Labour Law Advisor, celebrated Holi 2023 in Vrindavan and Mathura. The festival of colours, Holi, is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in India, and Anirudh was fortunate enough to celebrate it at the most auspicious locations.

Speaking about his Holi celebrations in Vrindavan and Mathura, Anirudh said, "Holi is a festival that brings people together, and there is no better place to celebrate it than in the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The atmosphere in Vrindavan and Mathura during Holi is simply electric, and I feel blessed to have been able to celebrate it there." The celebration was not only a chance to play with colours and enjoy the festive atmosphere but also an opportunity to reflect on the significance of Holi.

Anirudh spent two days in Vrindavan and Mathura, where he witnessed the Lathmar Holi, a traditional Holi celebration in which women playfully beat men with sticks. He also enjoyed the famous Braj ki Holi, which involves singing and dancing to devotional songs and spraying each other with coloured water and powder.

Anirudh also took the opportunity to visit the famous temples in Vrindavan and Mathura, including the Banke Bihari temple and the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. He said that the experience of visiting these temples during Holi was surreal, and it filled him with a sense of peace and serenity.

In conclusion, Anirudh's celebration of Holi in Vrindavan was a unique and unforgettable experience that allowed him to connect with India's rich cultural heritage. He hopes that his celebration will inspire others to embrace India's cultural traditions and to continue celebrating events like Holi for years to come.

Anirudh has also shared some pictures and videos related to his holi celebration, which people can see on his Instagram account.

Anirudh Sharma
Labour Law Advisor
