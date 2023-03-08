India Geriatric Care Services Market on initially offering services is expected to boost the growth of the market

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global India Geriatric Care Services market was valued at $25.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $42.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030

The report offers an insightful analysis of the India Geriatric Care Services Market 2023-2030 based on revenue size, share, sales estimation, and key drivers. The report also includes detailed statistics on the opportunities, restraints, and drivers that have a direct impact on the market growth. On the basis of key product offerings, the market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario. At the same time, it concentrates on evaluating the market extent of four major regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. However, Porter's five forces analysis of the India Geriatric Care Services Market focuses on the power of suppliers and buyers to help stakeholders make decisions that will increase profits and build up their supplier-buyer network.

India has a rapidly growing aging population, and as a result, there is an increasing demand for geriatric care services. Geriatric care services in India aim to provide specialized medical care, support, and assistance to elderly individuals who require additional care due to age-related health problems or disabilities.

Major Market Leaders Profiled in India Geriatric Care Services Market Report:

❖ Emoha Elder Care

❖ AntaraSeniorCare

❖ Nisarg Care

❖ Tata Trust

❖ Ashiana Housing Ltd.

❖ Heritage Eldercare Services Pvt. Ltd.

❖ ASLI (Association of Senior Living India)

❖ Nema Care

❖ Age Ventures India

❖ Piramal Swasthya

❖ Jeevan Suraksha

❖ Kriti Elder Care

The India Geriatric Care Services Market report includes an in-depth analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others. The study accurately distinguishes their relative share, company profiles, product choices, business perspectives, and revenue shares. The research report also includes a thorough analysis of all the global trends and technologies.

Based on Services:

❖ In-Home Care

❖ Hourly Adult Care

❖ Hospice Care

❖ Palliative Care

❖ Assisted Living

❖ Nursing Home

Based on Service Provider:

❖ Public

❖ Private

Some of the geriatric care services available in India include:

Geriatric clinics: These clinics provide specialized medical care to elderly individuals, including diagnosis, treatment, and management of age-related health problems.

Nursing homes: Nursing homes provide long-term care and support to elderly individuals who require assistance with daily activities, such as bathing, dressing, and eating.

Home care services: Home care services provide assistance and support to elderly individuals who prefer to remain in their homes but require additional care and support.

Rehabilitation centers: Rehabilitation centers provide physical and occupational therapy to elderly individuals who require rehabilitation after a surgery or illness.

Palliative care: Palliative care provides comfort and support to elderly individuals who are terminally ill or have a life-limiting illness.

Memory care centers: Memory care centers provide specialized care and support to elderly individuals with memory-related problems, such as Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Elder helplines: Elder helplines provide a range of support services to elderly individuals, including counseling, legal advice, and emergency assistance.

The Global India Geriatric Care Services Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.

Key areas covered in the global India Geriatric Care Services Market report:

• Recent developments and trends.

• Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

• Leading market players and their shareholdings.

• Covid 19 impact on the market.

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: MARKET OVERVIEW

2.1. Market definition and scope

2.2. Key findings

2.2.1. Top impacting factors

2.2.2. Top investment pockets

2.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

2.4. Market dynamics

2.4.1. Drivers

2.4.1.1. Growing need for energy-efficient and sustainable solutions

2.4.1.2. Supportive regulatory framework of governments worldwide to promote deployment of India Geriatric Care Services

2.4.2. Restraints

2.4.2.1. Security concerns and the lack of awareness in respect of the availability of India Geriatric Care Services solutions

2.4.3. Opportunities

2.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 3: India Geriatric Care Services MARKET, BY SENSOR

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Market size and forecast

3.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

3.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

3.2.3. Market share analysis by country

3.3. Outage Detection

3.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

3.3.3. Market share analysis by country

3.4. Others

3.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

3.4.3. Market share analysis by country

Some of the Key Questions Scrutinized in the Study are:

1] What are some of the recent brand-building activities of key players undertaken to create customer value in the India Geriatric Care Services market?

2] Which companies are expanding the litany of products with the aim to diversify their product portfolio?

3] Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the India Geriatric Care Services market?

4] Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?

5] Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks have they adopted to stay resilient?

6] What are the marketing programs for some of the recent product/service launches?