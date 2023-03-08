Global Sleep Apnea Implants Market: Trends, Growth, and Forecast Analysis | Registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 - 2031

Sleep Apnea Implants Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep apnea implants are a type of medical device that can help people with sleep apnea breathe better while they sleep. Sleep apnea is a condition where a person's breathing is interrupted during sleep, which can cause them to wake up frequently and feel tired during the day.

The implant consists of a small device that is placed under the skin in the chest area, and two thin wires that are inserted into the muscles of the neck. The device monitors the person's breathing patterns and sends electrical signals to the muscles in the neck, which can help keep the airway open and prevent interruptions in breathing.

The implant is usually recommended for people who have not had success with other treatments, such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy. It is important to note that sleep apnea implants are not a cure for sleep apnea, but they can help improve symptoms and quality of life for some people.

The global sleep apnea implants market was estimated at $314.3 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Several manufacturing challenges faced by the market players during the pandemic had a negative impact on the global sleep apnea implants market.

The market was further impacted as the prime focus of the frontrunners was more toward the management of the pandemic than that of sleep apnea that does not come under the emergency section.

Severity of Sleep Apnea: Sleep apnea implants are typically recommended for people who have moderate to severe sleep apnea and have not responded well to other treatments. The severity of the condition can impact the effectiveness of the implant and whether it is a suitable option for the patient.

Medical History: A patient's medical history and any underlying health conditions can also impact the suitability of sleep apnea implants. The device may not be recommended for people with certain medical conditions or those who have had previous surgeries in the chest or neck area.

Lifestyle and Personal Preferences: The patient's lifestyle and personal preferences can also be important factors in deciding whether a sleep apnea implant is the right option. For example, someone who is very active and enjoys sports or other physical activities may prefer an implant over a CPAP machine, which can be bulky and inconvenient for travel or outdoor activities.

Cost and Insurance Coverage: Sleep apnea implants can be expensive, and the cost may not be covered by insurance. Patients should consider the financial implications and insurance coverage before deciding on an implant as a treatment option.

Risks and Potential Complications: Like any medical procedure, there are potential risks and complications associated with sleep apnea implants. Patients should discuss these risks with their doctor and carefully weigh the potential benefits and risks before deciding on the implant.

"An alarming rise in the prevalence of sleep apnea, a growing demand of sleep apnea implants, and a rise in R&D for sleep apnea implants contribute toward the growth of the global sleep apnea implants market during the forecast period".

By product type, the hypoglossal neurostimulation devices segment accounted for major Sleep Apnea Implants Market Share of the sleep apnea implants market in 2021.

By indication, the obstructive sleep apnea segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America occupied major share of the sleep apnea implants market in 2021.

The key market players analyzed in the global sleep apnea implants market report include Avery biomedical, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., LinguaFlex, Inc., Somnowell, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, Nyxoah SA, Siesta Medical, SomnoMed, and Asahi Kasei Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

The market across North America generated nearly half of the global sleep apnea implants market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest Of LAMEA)

