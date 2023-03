Advanced Cooling and Warming Techniques Boost Intravascular Temperature Management Market Growth

Intravascular Temperature Management Market size, share

"Intravascular Temperature Management Market to Reach $335.2M by 2025, Growing at 3.1% CAGR: Report"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $261,556 ๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง 2017 ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $335,192 ๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐š๐ง๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 3.1% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2018 ๐ญ๐จ 2025. The market growth is attributed to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders, as well as the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Intravascular temperature management (IVTM) is a medical technique that involves the use of specialized catheters to regulate a patient's body temperature by directly cooling or warming their blood as it circulates through their body. This method of temperature management is used in critical care settings, such as in the treatment of cardiac arrest, traumatic brain injury, stroke, and fever, among other conditions.

IVTM works by inserting a specialized catheter, known as a central venous catheter or a pulmonary artery catheter, into the patient's body. The catheter is connected to an external temperature control device that circulates a temperature-controlled fluid through the catheter, which then cools or warms the patient's blood as it circulates through their body.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. In addition, rise in number of surgical procedures performed across the globe, and surge in acceptance of intravascular temperature management across the globe significantly contribute toward the growth of the market. However, high cost of these devices hinders the growth of the global market. Conversely, high market potential in the untapped emerging economies is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

IVTM has several advantages over other methods of temperature management, such as external cooling or warming blankets. Firstly, it provides more precise control over the patient's core temperature, as it directly affects the temperature of their blood. Secondly, it can be used to rapidly cool or warm a patient's body, which can be important in critical care situations. Finally, IVTM can be used in patients who are unable to tolerate external temperature management methods, such as those with burns or skin injuries.

However, IVTM also has potential risks and complications, such as infections, bleeding, clotting, and catheter dislodgement. Therefore, careful monitoring and management are required to ensure the safe and effective use of this technique.

โ€ƒ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐“๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

By Product:

โ€ข System

โ€ข Consumables

By Application:

โ€ข Preoperative Care

โ€ข Operative Care

โ€ข Post-operative Care

โ€ข Acute/Critical Care

By Indication:

โ€ข Acute myocardial infarction (AMI)

โ€ข Stroke

โ€ข Cardiac Arrest

โ€ข Fever/Infection

โ€ข Other indications

By End User:

โ€ข Surgical Centers

โ€ข Emergency Care Units

โ€ข Ambulatory Surgical Centers

โ€ข Other end user

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง. ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The report suggests that North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, due to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of advanced medical technologies, and favorable reimbursement policies. Europe is also expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and cardiovascular diseases in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about intravascular temperature management techniques. The LAMEA region is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to the limited adoption of advanced medical technologies in the region.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

1. 3M Company

2. Asahi Kasei

3. Belmont Instrument

4. Biegler GmbH

5. Geratherm Medical AG

6. Smiths Group Plc

7. Stryker Corporation

8. Stihler Electronic GmbH

9. The Surgical Company BV

10. VYAIRE MEDICAL

๐ ๐‘๐„๐๐”๐„๐๐“๐‹๐˜ ๐€๐’๐Š๐„๐ƒ ๐๐”๐„๐’๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’?

1. What is intravascular temperature management and how does it work?

2. What are the key drivers of the intravascular temperature management market growth?

3. What are the most common applications of intravascular temperature management in healthcare?

4. Which regions are expected to witness the highest growth in the intravascular temperature management market during the forecast period?

5. Who are the leading players in the intravascular temperature management market and what are their key strategies?

6. How does intravascular temperature management compare to other temperature management techniques?

7. What are the potential risks associated with intravascular temperature management and how are they mitigated?

8. How is the intravascular temperature management market impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic?

9. What are the current trends and innovations in the intravascular temperature management market?

10. How are regulatory frameworks affecting the development and adoption of intravascular temperature management techniques and products?

