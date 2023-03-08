Advanced Cooling and Warming Techniques Boost Intravascular Temperature Management Market Growth

Intravascular Temperature Management Market size, share

"Intravascular Temperature Management Market to Reach $335.2M by 2025, Growing at 3.1% CAGR: Report"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $261,556 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 2017 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $335,192 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 3.1% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2018 𝐭𝐨 2025. The market growth is attributed to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders, as well as the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Intravascular temperature management (IVTM) is a medical technique that involves the use of specialized catheters to regulate a patient's body temperature by directly cooling or warming their blood as it circulates through their body. This method of temperature management is used in critical care settings, such as in the treatment of cardiac arrest, traumatic brain injury, stroke, and fever, among other conditions.

IVTM works by inserting a specialized catheter, known as a central venous catheter or a pulmonary artery catheter, into the patient's body. The catheter is connected to an external temperature control device that circulates a temperature-controlled fluid through the catheter, which then cools or warms the patient's blood as it circulates through their body.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5045

The growth of this market is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. In addition, rise in number of surgical procedures performed across the globe, and surge in acceptance of intravascular temperature management across the globe significantly contribute toward the growth of the market. However, high cost of these devices hinders the growth of the global market. Conversely, high market potential in the untapped emerging economies is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

IVTM has several advantages over other methods of temperature management, such as external cooling or warming blankets. Firstly, it provides more precise control over the patient's core temperature, as it directly affects the temperature of their blood. Secondly, it can be used to rapidly cool or warm a patient's body, which can be important in critical care situations. Finally, IVTM can be used in patients who are unable to tolerate external temperature management methods, such as those with burns or skin injuries.

However, IVTM also has potential risks and complications, such as infections, bleeding, clotting, and catheter dislodgement. Therefore, careful monitoring and management are required to ensure the safe and effective use of this technique.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

By Product:

• System

• Consumables

By Application:

• Preoperative Care

• Operative Care

• Post-operative Care

• Acute/Critical Care

By Indication:

• Acute myocardial infarction (AMI)

• Stroke

• Cardiac Arrest

• Fever/Infection

• Other indications

By End User:

• Surgical Centers

• Emergency Care Units

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Other end user

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report suggests that North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, due to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of advanced medical technologies, and favorable reimbursement policies. Europe is also expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and cardiovascular diseases in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about intravascular temperature management techniques. The LAMEA region is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to the limited adoption of advanced medical technologies in the region.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5045

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. 3M Company

2. Asahi Kasei

3. Belmont Instrument

4. Biegler GmbH

5. Geratherm Medical AG

6. Smiths Group Plc

7. Stryker Corporation

8. Stihler Electronic GmbH

9. The Surgical Company BV

10. VYAIRE MEDICAL

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What is intravascular temperature management and how does it work?

2. What are the key drivers of the intravascular temperature management market growth?

3. What are the most common applications of intravascular temperature management in healthcare?

4. Which regions are expected to witness the highest growth in the intravascular temperature management market during the forecast period?

5. Who are the leading players in the intravascular temperature management market and what are their key strategies?

6. How does intravascular temperature management compare to other temperature management techniques?

7. What are the potential risks associated with intravascular temperature management and how are they mitigated?

8. How is the intravascular temperature management market impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic?

9. What are the current trends and innovations in the intravascular temperature management market?

10. How are regulatory frameworks affecting the development and adoption of intravascular temperature management techniques and products?

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5c95be15306a59874e1b6deb748f2594

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Intraoral Scanners Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intraoral-scanners-market

UK IVD Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uk-ivd-market

Pneumonia Testing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pneumonia-testing-market

Ulcerative Colitis Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ulcerative-colitis-market

Contrast Injector Systems Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/contrast-injector-systems-market

LAMEA IVD Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lamea-ivd-market

Gastroparesis Drugs Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gastroparesis-drugs-market

Womens Health Diagnostics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/womens-health-diagnostics-market

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/minimally-invasive-slaucoma-surgery-MIGS-devices-market

Amniotic Membrane Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/amniotic-membrane-market

Hormonal Contraceptive Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hormonal-contraceptive-market

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-wound-measurement-devices-market

Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/refurbished-dna-sequencing-platforms-market

Vaginal Slings Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vaginal-slings-market

Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery and Development Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-for-drug-development-and-discovery-market

Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/laboratory-equipment-and-disposables-market

Cell Therapy Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cell-therapy-market

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ovd-market

Menstrual Cup Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/menstrual-cup-market

General Anesthesia Drugs Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/general-anesthesia-drugs-market

Mobile Gamma Cameras Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-gamma-cameras-market

Immunosuppressants Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/immunosuppressants-market

Hybrid Operating Room Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hybrid-operating-room-market

Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antihyperlipidemic-drugs-market

Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/premenstrual-syndrome-treatment-market-A05965