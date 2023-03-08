Advancements in Imaging Technology Drive Growth of Dental Intraoral Camera Market | Registering a CAGR of 5.3% 2022-2031

Dental Intraoral Camera Market

Dental intraoral camera market was estimated at $957.9 Mn in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A dental intraoral camera is a small, handheld device that allows dentists to take pictures of the inside of your mouth. The camera is typically connected to a computer screen or monitor and allows your dentist to see a detailed view of your teeth, gums, and other structures in your mouth. The camera can be used to identify dental problems such as cavities, gum disease, and cracks in teeth, and can also be used to show you what's going on in your mouth so you can better understand your dental health. Overall, the dental intraoral camera is a helpful tool that allows dentists to provide better care to their patients.

Dental intraoral cameras use digital imaging technology to capture and transmit high-quality images of the inside of a patient's mouth. These cameras typically use a high-resolution sensor and LED lights to illuminate the area being photographed. The images captured by the camera are then transmitted to a computer or monitor where the dentist can view them in real-time or save them for future reference. Some cameras may also have features such as autofocus, zoom, and image enhancement to improve the quality and clarity of the images captured. Additionally, some dental intraoral cameras may be equipped with wireless or Bluetooth connectivity for ease of use and convenience. Overall, the technology used in dental intraoral cameras is constantly improving, allowing for more accurate diagnoses and better patient care.

The global dental intraoral camera market was estimated at $957.9 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The growth of the dental intraoral camera market is attributed to the increase in the prevalence of dental conditions such as dental caries, edentulism and others, dental intraoral camera market. The new product launches and product approvals for the diagnosis and treatment of dental disorders by the public and private players will provide a lucrative opportunity for the market. Also, the increase in strategic initiatives such as mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions, by leading players is expected to provide favorable environment for the growth of the market.

Decline in the number of visits to the hospitals and clinics for dental & oral purposes led to reduced demand for dental intraoral cameras, thus impacting the global dental intraoral camera market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, dental treatments that got postponed started being rescheduled at a slow and steady pace, which helped the market recoup soon.

Increasing awareness and emphasis on oral health: With growing awareness and importance given to oral health, there has been an increased demand for advanced diagnostic and treatment options, including dental intraoral cameras.

Technological advancements: Advances in imaging technology, such as high-resolution sensors, wireless connectivity, and improved image processing software, have improved the quality of images captured by dental intraoral cameras.

Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry: The increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures, such as teeth whitening, veneers, and dental implants, has led to the adoption of dental intraoral cameras to provide better diagnosis and treatment planning.

Growing geriatric population: As the global population ages, there is a higher incidence of oral health issues, such as tooth decay, gum disease, and tooth loss. Dental intraoral cameras play a crucial role in diagnosing and treating these conditions.

Increasing dental tourism: The growing trend of dental tourism, where patients travel abroad for dental treatment, has also contributed to the growth of the dental intraoral camera market, as patients expect advanced diagnostic and treatment options.

Overall, these factors are driving the growth of the dental intraoral camera market, and the market is expected to continue growing in the future.

Based on end-user, the dental clinics segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global dental intraoral camera market in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period. The hospitals segment is also analyzed through the study.

The key market players analyzed in the global dental intraoral camera market report include Dentsply Sirona Inc., TPC Advanced Technology, Envista Holdings Corporation (Carestream Dental), Henry Schein, Mouthwatch, Owandy Radiology, Planmeca OY, Polaroid, Sota Imaging, and Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

North America acquires major share of the dental intraoral camera market in 2021, due to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high reimbursement policies and strong presence of key players. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in awareness of oral hygiene and prevalence of raw materials along with suitable government policies to expand businesses.

The Asia-Pacific region, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest Of LAMEA)

