dmg events continues to expand its events portfolio in the Kingdom with the launch of Saudi Signage Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- dmg events, a leading international organizer of events in the Kingdom, is launching the Saudi Signage Expo, a new event dedicated to the Kingdom’s signage, digital, print, graphics, and imaging industries. The inaugural edition of the event will take place from 29 to 31 January 2024 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre.
Demand for a rapidly developing market is the main driver of the new launch, according to Matt Denton, President at dmg events.
“Last year the digital signage market in Saudi Arabia was worth in the region of $276 million, according to 360iResearch,” said Denton. “Experts forecast this to increase more than 75% to $492 million in just the next four years, seeing huge growth in the market. Add to this an outdoor advertising market forecast to be worth $360 million by 2025 and it’s easy to see why we’re launching the Kingdom’s only event for the sector. This growing industry needs a showcase.”
Leveraging dmg’s global position and international networks the exhibition will attract key decision makers from the sectors behind the signage industry growth, including advertising, retail, hospitality, entertainment, real estate and commercial. It will provide visitors an opportunity to network and do business with local and international companies showcasing the latest technology and innovation in the large format printing, digital signage, digital display technologies, graphics, imaging, gifts & promotional material, inks & substrates, textile printing, 3D printing, labeling, self-adhesives & acrylics, screen printing, heat transfer paper, and other allied industries.
“The Saudi Signage Expo is an exciting new opportunity for the Kingdom’s signage, digital, print, graphics, and imaging industries to really capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead. With a large scale of projects currently taking shape in the real estate sector across commercial, residential, and mixed-use segments in Saudi Arabia the need for digital signage and displays has rapidly increased. We aim to provide the ideal platform for businesses to gain insights into the latest technologies, best practices, and innovative strategies that are driving the market forward while also meeting with potential customers to do business,” added Denton.
For over a decade, dmg events has strengthened its presence in the Kingdom with offices in Riyadh and Jeddah, supporting the rapid expansion of the nation’s design, infrastructure, construction, F&B, hospitality, and other industries through international flagship events such as The Big 5 Saudi, INDEX Saudi Arabia, The Hotel Show Saudi Arabia, SEA Expo, Infrastructure Expo, and many others. The company is constantly supporting the localization efforts in the Kingdom, in line with its ambitious Vision 2030 objectives, as it continues to grow its portfolio of events in the nation.
At the three-day event’s high-level conference programme industry leaders will debate key issues concerning the signage industry. Exhibitors will be able to demonstrate their products live at the event and visitors will have the opportunity to enhance their skills with CPD (Continuing Professional Development) certified workshops conducted by industry experts.
With an expected 7,000+ attendees, the exhibition will host 100+ international and local exhibitors across six key sectors: large format printing, signage, graphics, imaging, digital marketing, and gifts & promotional materials.
For more information, visit http://www.saudisignageexpo.com/
Pragati Malik
Demand for a rapidly developing market is the main driver of the new launch, according to Matt Denton, President at dmg events.
“Last year the digital signage market in Saudi Arabia was worth in the region of $276 million, according to 360iResearch,” said Denton. “Experts forecast this to increase more than 75% to $492 million in just the next four years, seeing huge growth in the market. Add to this an outdoor advertising market forecast to be worth $360 million by 2025 and it’s easy to see why we’re launching the Kingdom’s only event for the sector. This growing industry needs a showcase.”
Leveraging dmg’s global position and international networks the exhibition will attract key decision makers from the sectors behind the signage industry growth, including advertising, retail, hospitality, entertainment, real estate and commercial. It will provide visitors an opportunity to network and do business with local and international companies showcasing the latest technology and innovation in the large format printing, digital signage, digital display technologies, graphics, imaging, gifts & promotional material, inks & substrates, textile printing, 3D printing, labeling, self-adhesives & acrylics, screen printing, heat transfer paper, and other allied industries.
“The Saudi Signage Expo is an exciting new opportunity for the Kingdom’s signage, digital, print, graphics, and imaging industries to really capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead. With a large scale of projects currently taking shape in the real estate sector across commercial, residential, and mixed-use segments in Saudi Arabia the need for digital signage and displays has rapidly increased. We aim to provide the ideal platform for businesses to gain insights into the latest technologies, best practices, and innovative strategies that are driving the market forward while also meeting with potential customers to do business,” added Denton.
For over a decade, dmg events has strengthened its presence in the Kingdom with offices in Riyadh and Jeddah, supporting the rapid expansion of the nation’s design, infrastructure, construction, F&B, hospitality, and other industries through international flagship events such as The Big 5 Saudi, INDEX Saudi Arabia, The Hotel Show Saudi Arabia, SEA Expo, Infrastructure Expo, and many others. The company is constantly supporting the localization efforts in the Kingdom, in line with its ambitious Vision 2030 objectives, as it continues to grow its portfolio of events in the nation.
At the three-day event’s high-level conference programme industry leaders will debate key issues concerning the signage industry. Exhibitors will be able to demonstrate their products live at the event and visitors will have the opportunity to enhance their skills with CPD (Continuing Professional Development) certified workshops conducted by industry experts.
With an expected 7,000+ attendees, the exhibition will host 100+ international and local exhibitors across six key sectors: large format printing, signage, graphics, imaging, digital marketing, and gifts & promotional materials.
For more information, visit http://www.saudisignageexpo.com/
Pragati Malik
MCS Action FZ LLC
email us here