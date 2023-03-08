Tactical Footwear Market Value is Expected USD $2,574.1 million by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tactical footwear market was valued at $1,547.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,574.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the tactical boots segment garnered the highest share in the tactical footwear market, owing to multiple benefits associated with tactical boots such as superior flexibility, high reliability, enhanced breathability, lightweight, slip resistance, sturdy uppers, and quiet soles, which make them more popular, thereby boosting the growth of the global market.

Based on the insights of the CXOs of leading companies, the footwear industry is experiencing a rapid expansion, owing to rise in demand for trendy and comfortable tactical footwear. Rapid urbanization, demographics changes along with increase in demand of boots for military personnel, and surge in demand for boots in industrial and mining sectors fuel the growth of the tactical footwear market. Moreover, consumers consider comfort as an important parameter while choosing appropriate footwear. In addition, consumers presently are ready to indulge in stylish and comfortable footwear. Thus, all these factors are expected to contribute toward the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

The CXOs further added that increase in penetration of online shopping platforms act as key growth driver of the global tactical footwear market. Most of the global players of the tactical footwear market are constantly investing in the development of their online and digital distribution channels. Thus, leading players are focusing on digitization, as the future is showing a promising growth opportunity through online channels

On the basis of sales channel, the online store segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. However, the hypermarket/supermarket segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

The global tactical footwear market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

By product, the tactical boots segment acquired the maximum tactical footwear market share, owing to wide spread usage of boots in the military personnel, as this footwear offers prolonged durability and enhanced stability in tough circumstances.

Increase in demand for fancy yet comfortable footwear at affordable pricing is expected to boost the overall growth of the industry. Moreover, various footwear brands such as Nike, New Balance, and Under Armour are adopting 3D printing technology in footwear production. Such features attract the attention of large customer base, which is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

According to the distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket dominated the market and is likely to remain dominant throughout the tactical footwear market forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that consumers prefer buying tactical footwear from supermarket/hypermarket to find the perfect fit. Moreover, the staff present in these stores helps to understand the benefits and functionality of boots and choose from the available varieties.



The major players profile in the tactical footwear market report include Adidas AG, APEX Global Brands, Asics Corporation, Belleville Boot Company, Garmont International S.r.l., Maelstrom Footwear, Nike, Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour, Inc., and 5.11 Tactical.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product, the boots segment held the highest share, accounting for 67.7% of the global industry in 2020.

Based on end use, the men segment held the major share of 88.2% of the Tactical Footwear market in 2020.

Based on sales channel, the online stores segment witness an exponential growth rate of 6.0% during the forecast period

North America held the major share in the market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.



