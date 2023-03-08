ExV Agency Kicks Off Women’s History Month With Curated Networking Dinner at Nobu Atlanta

Writing Your Story Atlanta Dinner Guests from L-R: Judge Terrinee Gundee, Madelyn Cunningham, Michelle Cohan, Karen Gamba (host) and Chloe Taylor-Brown Guests from L-R: Shelby Ivey Christie, Sr. Brand Activations Manager, Luxury Stores @ Amazon | Forbes 30 Under 30 | Vogue Business 100 Innovators Honoree, Karen Gamba, CEO of the EcV Agency and event host, and Steven Fleck, Art Director at Threads Magazin Guests from L-R: Bonnie Mauldin of The Mauldin Group and Author of Harmonic Messaging with Brandi Boyd of The Walt Disney Company

The bespoke dinner and networking event gathered hand-selected women from The Walt Disney Company, Atlanta Friends, CNN, and Empower Atlanta Magazine.

I am inspired and energized after the Writing Your Story dinner event. Karen Gamba and Frank Carlisi curated a diverse table of women who understand the power of connecting and elevating one another.” — Madelyn Cunningham - Director of Branded Content & Original Development

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ExV Agency, a PR and Content Creation agency, with offices in Atlanta, New York, and Hong Kong, kicked off Women’s History Month with a curated dinner for women in content creation at Nobu, Atlanta, entitled “Writing Your Story: Atlanta”.

This bespoke, inaugural dinner and networking event gathered a hand-selected group of women authors, content creators, influencers, media and entertainment professionals, design experts, and publishing industry executives in Atlanta. Select guests included powerhouse women from The Walt Disney Company, Atlanta Friends, CNN, and Empower Atlanta Magazine.

“The Writing Your Story inaugural dinner brings creators together to network, share insights on industry trends, while growing friendships and business relationships in an intimate and upscale environment. Seeing women (and men) gather in such a supportive space is what the ExV Agency has excelled at for years. We are so happy to be doing live events again, that brings executives together, in such a beautiful setting. There was no better time to gather these incredible individuals than the start of Women’s History Month,” said Karen Gamba, CEO of the ExV Agency.

ExV Agency CEO, Karen Gamba, and COO, Frank Carlisi have worked in the PR and events space for more than 20 years. Following the pandemic, it was important for the agency to focus on intimate events that encouraged people to get back to connecting and growing relationships. “It turns out that many people are introverts, and networking became an even bigger challenge after comfortably working from home and not having to gather with strangers, during the pandemic,” added Frank Carlisi, “our bespoke events offer professionals a safe space to connect with people that do what they do, love what they love and share career advice together, without the intimidation of large events.”

“I was selected for an ExV Agency, "Writing Your Story" dinner in Atlanta and was instantly blown away by each and every one of the talented and powerful women handpicked to attend the special evening at Nobu. Hosted by the incredible Karen Gamba, the event was thoughtfully planned and beautifully executed. Everyone in the room was given time to tell their own stories, workshop ideas, share insights, and create lasting relationships. Karen essentially turned a group of strangers into long-term connections in just a few hours over a fantastic dinner spread! I highly recommend anything Karen and the ExV Agency team puts together. It will not disappoint!” shared Michelle Cohan, Features Editor, CNN.

The Writing Your Story Atlanta event was sponsored by Atlanta business leaders, Bonnie Mauldin of The Mauldin Group, and Dana Neiger of HIVE Talent Acquisition Firm, Inc. Bonnie Mauldin is an author, entrepreneur, producer, and investor. She recently wrote the book, “Harmonic Messaging”, which connects her love of music to her expertise in sales and marketing and shows established businesses and budding entrepreneurs how to reach their business goals. She has also created live and digital workshops, associated with Harmonic Messaging, that she offers to entrepreneurs, businesses, and corporations. Dana Neiger is not only the CHRO of HIVE Talent, she is also the author of “Before I Knew It They Were Gone: A Jewish First-Generation American Woman’s Journey Through the Darkness. The book chronicles her true story about how her life of privilege and affluence did not prepare her for the tragedies that lay ahead.

“The Writing Your Story: Atlanta dinner event brought powerful women together from various industries and arenas, backgrounds and professions and I wholeheartedly believe this particular group is going to legitimately make real, awesome change, for our entire world, together,” said Dana Neiger.

“The ExV Agency excels at curating and developing intimate events, across industries, that bring executives together for targeted and effective networking. We are eager to announce a series of dinners across industries, from finance to the beauty industry, soon,” added Karen Gamba.

For more information on the ExV Agency, visit: www.exv-agency.com or view our recent dinner guests at: www.exv-writingyourstory-atlanta.splashthat.com

