Animal Genetics Market Forecast 2031: Driving Innovation and Advancement in Livestock Breeding

Animal Genetics

animal genetics market is anticipated to increase due to the rapid demand, consumption of animal proteins, which exhibits demand for meat products across globe

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal genetics is the study of genes, heredity, and variation in animals. It encompasses the scientific understanding of how genetic traits are passed down from one generation to the next, as well as the identification and analysis of specific genes responsible for particular traits or diseases. Animal genetics plays a vital role in animal agriculture, where it is used to selectively breed animals with desirable traits such as disease resistance, meat quality, and milk production. It is also used in conservation biology to help manage and preserve endangered species by identifying genetically important individuals and populations, and to understand the genetic basis of diseases and other health issues affecting animals.

Increased adoption of advanced genetic technologies and rise in implementation of animal welfare acts drive the market. Similarly, growth in awareness about veterinary genetic diseases and increase in population of livestock animals to meet the unmet demands for animal derived proteins further fuel the market. However, stringent regulations regarding animal genetic engineering, high cost of animal testing and dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth of the animal genetics market. Asia-Pacific provides opportunities for the growth of animal genetics market due to the growth in demand for animal-derived products, increase in animal population and development of animal welfare acts in this region during the forecast period.

Top Animal Genetics Companies

• Genus plc

• Hendrix Genetics BV

• Zoetis Inc.

• Neogen Corporation

• Groupe Grimaud

• Topigs Norsvin

• CRV Holding BV

• Alta Genetics Inc.

• EW Group GmbH

• Cobb-Vantress, Inc.

Animal genetics Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

The animal genetics market is segmented into type and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into animal genetics products (live animals and genetic materials) and animal testing services (DNA typing, genetic trait tests, genetic disease tests, and others). Based on live animals, the market is further divided into poultry, porcine, bovine, canine, and others (goat, sheep, and horse). The genetic materials are categorized into semen and embryo. The semen is further categorized into bovine, porcine, canine, equine, and others (goat and sheep). By embryo, the market is subdivided into bovine, equine, and others (goat, porcine, and sheep).

By Type

• Animal Genetic Products

• Genetic Materials

By Services

• DNA Typing

• Genetic Trait Tests

• Genetic Disease Tests

• Others

Animal genetics Market Regional Analysis

The animal genetics market can be analyzed regionally, taking into account various factors that influence market growth, including the prevalence of animal diseases, government regulations, economic factors, and technological advancements. Here's a brief overview of the animal genetics market in some of the major regions:

• North America: The animal genetics market in North America is driven by the high demand for quality animal products and the presence of several key market players in the region. The United States is the largest market for animal genetics in North America.

• Europe: The animal genetics market in Europe is driven by strict animal welfare regulations and a growing demand for animal products. The region has a strong presence of major market players, and countries such as the UK, Germany, and France are major markets for animal genetics.

• Asia-Pacific: The animal genetics market in Asia-Pacific is driven by a large population of livestock animals, a growing demand for high-quality animal products, and increasing awareness about animal health and welfare. The region has significant growth potential due to the increasing adoption of advanced breeding technologies.

• Latin America: The animal genetics market in Latin America is driven by a growing demand for animal products and increasing investment in animal breeding and genetics research. Brazil is the largest market for animal genetics in the region.

• Middle East and Africa: The animal genetics market in the Middle East and Africa is driven by a growing demand for high-quality animal products and increasing investment in animal breeding and genetics research. The region has significant growth potential due to the increasing adoption of advanced breeding technologies.

• Overall, the animal genetics market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for high-quality animal products and the adoption of advanced breeding technologies.

