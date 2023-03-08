Penetration Testing Market – Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2030 | Microfocus, Acunetix

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 (𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬), 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The report titled "Penetration Testing Market" offers a primary overview of the industry, covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global Penetration Testing market considering competitive landscape, development trends, and key critical success factors (CSFs) prevailing in the Penetration Testing industry. Global Penetration Testing Market Report 2022 comes with the extensive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2022-2028

The Penetration Testing market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ IBM Corporation

◘ Rapid7 Inc.

◘ Microfocus

◘ Qualys Inc.

◘ Synopsys Inc.

◘ Core Security SDI Corporation

◘ Whitehat Security

◘ Trustwave Holdings Inc.

◘ Checkmarx.com LTD

◘ VERACODE Inc.

◘ Secure Works Inc.

◘ Acunetix

◘ Contrast Security

◘ Paladion Network Private Limited.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

The Penetration Testing market estimations were derived through thorough research and assumptions based on existing drivers and trends. As a consequence, the research study works as a clearinghouse for analysis and data on all aspects of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and dangers are analysed in order to have a strong handle on the total industry.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞

◘ Network penetration testing

◘ Web application penetration testing

◘ Mobile application penetration testing

◘ Social engineering

◘ Wireless penetration testing

◘ Others

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞

◘ Cloud

◘ On-premises

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞

◘ Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

◘ Large enterprises

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥

◘ Government and defense

◘ Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

◘ IT and telecom

◘ Healthcare

◘ Retail

◘ Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

The market is analysed based on its worldwide presence in countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World for a better understanding of the market adoption of Penetration Testing. Due to increased Penetration Testing expenditures, Asia-Pacific will lead the Penetration Testing market. Furthermore, favourable government policies in Japan and Korea that encourage the expansion and development of the IT sectors move the industry forward.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:

◘ An up-to-date detailed analysis of the global markets for Penetration Testing.

◘ Analyses of global market trends, including data from 2018 and 2021, predictions for 2022 and 2024, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

◘ The worldwide Penetration Testing market size is estimated and forecasted, with market share analysis by Penetration Testing type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic area.

◘ Highlights of the industry's market potential for Penetration Testing, emerging applications, technological advancements, and strategic innovations

◘ COVID-19 consequences on market advancement and assessment of feasible technological drivers through a comprehensive examination of numerous Penetration Testing specialised applications for new and existing sub-parts.

◘ Recent industry structure, present competitive landscape, R&D activities, significant growth initiatives, and business value share analysis based on segmental sales are all included.

◘ Review of patents granted for Penetration Testing, and assessment of new developments within the industry, as well as new advances in the sector.

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Penetration Testing Market, by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Penetration Testing Market, by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Penetration Testing Market, by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Penetration Testing Market, by Verticles, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

2. Global Penetration Testing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

3. Global Penetration Testing Market Dynamics

3.1. Penetration Testing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

4. Global Penetration Testing Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2028)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

5. Global Penetration Testing Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Penetration Testing Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Penetration Testing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Penetration Testing Market, Sub Segment Analysis



6. Global Penetration Testing Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Penetration Testing Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Penetration Testing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Penetration Testing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Others



7. Global Penetration Testing Market, by Verticles

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Penetration Testing Market by Verticles, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Penetration Testing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Penetration Testing Market, Sub Segment Analysis



8. Global Penetration Testing Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Penetration Testing Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Penetration Testing Market

8.3. Europe Penetration Testing Market Snapshot

8.4. Asia-Pacific Penetration Testing Market Snapshot

8.5. Latin America Penetration Testing Market Snapshot

8.6. Rest of The World Penetration Testing Market

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Keyplayer1

9.2.1.1. Key InDurationation

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments



10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

