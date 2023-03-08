Celebrate International Women's Day with Glenbrook Advisory
STOCKPORT, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year we at Glenbrook Advisory we would like to invite you and celebrate International Women's Day on Friday, 10th March at the fabulous Bredbury Hall in Stockport.
Why not come along with your female friends and enjoy a delicious meal with some wine tasting experience?
There will be a variety of female speakers will talk about how to improve women's financial resilience, including:
- Female Business Development & Holistic Financial Planner from a leading UK pension company
- Chartered Accountant addressing tax issues specific to women.
We are passionate about local charities and giving back to the local community, therefore all proceeds raised from the price of the tickets will be donated to Every Month charity who providing free access to menstrual products to 800 people per month. Registered Charity Number 1184223.
Reserve your seat now as these tickets will sell out fast.
If you have any food allergies, please ensure that you have added these during the booking process.
We look forward to seeing you there!
WHERE:
Bredbury Hall hotel
Osborne Street
Bredbury
Cheshire
Stockport
SK6 2DH
WHEN:
10 March, 2023
10.30am - 3.30pm
Tickets are only £3 and can be purchased by contacting susanprice@glenbrookadvisory.com
Susan Price
