Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,361 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 379,274 in the last 365 days.

Celebrate International Women's Day with Glenbrook Advisory

STOCKPORT, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year we at Glenbrook Advisory we would like to invite you and celebrate International Women's Day on Friday, 10th March at the fabulous Bredbury Hall in Stockport.

Why not come along with your female friends and enjoy a delicious meal with some wine tasting experience?

There will be a variety of female speakers will talk about how to improve women's financial resilience, including:

- Female Business Development & Holistic Financial Planner from a leading UK pension company
- Chartered Accountant addressing tax issues specific to women.

We are passionate about local charities and giving back to the local community, therefore all proceeds raised from the price of the tickets will be donated to Every Month charity who providing free access to menstrual products to 800 people per month. Registered Charity Number 1184223.

Reserve your seat now as these tickets will sell out fast.

If you have any food allergies, please ensure that you have added these during the booking process.

We look forward to seeing you there!

WHERE:
Bredbury Hall hotel
Osborne Street
Bredbury
Cheshire
Stockport
SK6 2DH

WHEN:
10 March, 2023
10.30am - 3.30pm

Tickets are only £3 and can be purchased by contacting susanprice@glenbrookadvisory.com

Susan Price
Glenbrook Advisory
email us here

You just read:

Celebrate International Women's Day with Glenbrook Advisory

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more