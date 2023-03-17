Promoting Chinese Music, Brilliant Pipa Musician Yinfang Jing Is Bringing Chinese-American Music Cultures Closer

Yinfang Jing - The Orchestra Queen Of Music Yinfang Jing Classical piano and Pipa ensemble Yinfang Jing with Purple Phoenix Chinese Women’s Orchestra

Promoting Chinese Prominence in Music, Pipa Musician Yinfang Jing Is Bringing Chinese-American Music Cultures Closer

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yinfang Jing was recently among the notable young Chinese musicians to grace the main stage at the Eagle Flying Dragon's Chinese New Year celebrations. The Han national was invited to honor her numerous contributions to the music industry as well as her efforts to promote cultural exchange between Sino-Americans through music, the universal love language.

Following her success at the 5th USA Legacy International Art Festival in 2022, where she took home both the Outstanding Legacy Gold Award and the Outstanding Legacy Instructor Award, Yinfang rose as a prominent figure in the field of Chinese musical performance all throughout the United States. She is currently serving as the Deputy Head of the Purple Phoenix Chinese Women's Orchestra and the Deputy Secretary-General of the Canada-China Cultural Communication Association. In addition, she is Deputy Secretary General of the Canada China Cultural. Since 2006, she has been encouraging and inspiring a vast number of young women to seek a career in the music industry by drawing on her more than 15 years of experience working in the industry.

Known as the "King of Folk Music", Pipa has a history of more than 2,000 years in China. This musical instrument has extremely rich expressive power, with more than 60 performance techniques and ever-changing ways of expression. The plasticity of the pipa is extremely strong, whether it is performing delicate and soft literary music or resolute and strong martial arts, it can control it freely.

In 2008, "Pipa Art" was selected into the second batch of national intangible cultural heritage protection list Pipa is in the hands of Yinfang Jing, this ancient musical instrument seems to have "magic". Sometimes she plays like a horse, sometimes like flowing water. She pays special attention to the expression of the inner emotions of the work, and pays more attention to the use of modern people's concept to play the simple and simple. Maximum Possibilities for Instruments Yinfang Jing performance has a strong expressive force, and the processing of the work is delicate and fresh. When playing, what the audience hears is not only the traditional beauty brought by a simple musical instrument, but also the charm of modern fashion.

Yinfang Jing is always trying to innovate, cross-border, and integrate different music styles such as symphony, rock, and pop music, so that young people and "foreigners" can also enjoy contemporary Chinese music through the "upright guitar" in front of them. neoclassical music. She also built a bridge of Chinese and foreign music culture exchanges and friendship with the sound of the qin and silk strings, and is committed to spreading Chinese folk music to all parts of the world through the natural sound of the pipa.

'Day by day, I work towards promoting traditional Chinese music with a mix of modern-day music culture to the world. What I do is somewhere between a job and a passion, and I adore it. There is a middle ground between the cultural differences between China and the United States. We, the younger generation, have a longer future than any previous one, so it is our duty to find innovative ways to bridge the gap between the two cultures. The Chinese diaspora forms strong emotional connections to instrumental music; listening to it makes me feel like I'm in a second home.' – Yinfang Jing.

Yinfang’s brilliance has not been limited to the US and Canada; she has performed in many concerts and has had the opportunity to be a special guest at music festivals across the world. Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are some of the countries she has toured. She quickly became an overnight sensation for the audiences and received praise from the local media.

What is upcoming for Yinfang? The Zhonghua Chinese Orchestra –USA invited Yinfang to attend the sixth “Sound of Spring “Concert in May with a solo performance.

Read more about Yinfang Jing at 景银芳_百度百科.

About Pipa Musician Yinfang Jing

Yinfang Jing is the founder of Jing Fang Music Education. She is also the Canada-China Culture Ambassador and the Deputy Head of the Purple Phoenix Chinese Women's Orchestra. She serves as the Canada-China Cultural Communication Association's Deputy Secretary-General and Standing Director.