Abacanto Holding, a global investment management firm has made a string of senior appointments outside Switzerland
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abacanto Holding made three new hires this week in its Glasgow and Asia offices to help grow the business.
Serena Zhang is joining Abacanto Holding as head of intermediary sales, Asia based in its Singapore office. Abacanto’s Singapore office, which has raised more than $1 billion in assets from clients based in the APAC region, is planning to increase the strength of its presence there.
Zhang will work with the investment and business development teams to add expertise and insight for clients, the firm said in a statement. Zhang was previously at Janus Henderson, where she was head of intermediary sales for Southeast Asia.
Emilia Kaufmann has been appointed as global head of institutional marketing in the firm’s
Glasgow office. She is joining from Swiss private bank Julius Baer, where she was head
of marketing for Switzerland and EMEA, the firm continued.
Kaufmann brings over 18 years of brand, marketing and communications experience across asset and wealth management, including with Alliance Trust and Jupiter Investment Management Group.
Also based in the firm’s Glasgow office, Michelle Smith is joining as International Counsel, the firm continued. She has served in a series of senior legal roles within the financial services industry, most recently as counsel at Lazard Asset Management. She has also worked at Standard Life Aberdeen (now abrdn) and Legal & General.
Smith brings sector expertise with experience in investment management, fund development, governance, distribution, regulatory change and commercial negotiation as Abacanto targets further growth.
Welcoming them to the firm, Malcolm Douglas, global head of sales and head of international business at Abacanto Holding, said: “Serena, Emilia and Michelle all bring extensive industry experience to the firm as we look to continue building our presence outside of Switzerland, with a focus on delivering exceptional service and strong investment returns for our clients.” The latest appointments follow a busy period for Abacanto Holding, the firm added. In February 2023, it opened a new Frankfurt office as performance drove client inflows from across the DACH region.
Abacanto Holding also launched its global sustainable total return bond strategy, following the strengthening of its sustainable fixed income team. It has also upsized its Glasgow office premises in response to the continued expansion of the firm’s international business.
Abacanto Holding, which serves private clients and institutions in over 40 countries from 6 offices globally, is responsible for about $36 billion in assets for private and institutional clients and charities.
noemi schneider
