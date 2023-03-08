Laser Resurfacing Market Expected to Reach $649.9 Million by 2031 | CAGR of 8.7%

Laser Resurfacing Market

Laser resurfacing market is estimated to reach $649.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser resurfacing market size was valued at $283.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $649.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.Laser resurfacing employs lasers to tighten skin, eliminate benign (non-cancerous) and malignant lesions, lessen the appearance of wrinkles and scars, even out skin coloration (pigmentation), and minimize the appearance of wrinkles and scars. The uneven skin is exposed to brief, focused, pulsating light beams using the laser method. By vaporizing the skin, laser skin resurfacing eliminates it very accurately, layer by layer. The epidermis, the top layer of your skin, is removed by lasers while the dermis, the layer beneath, is heated. New skin that is smoother and firmer is produced as a result of the lasers' stimulation of the creation of new collagen fibers. Other names for this common practice include Las abrasion, laser peel, and laser vaporization.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Aesthetic Solutions Inc., Alma laser, Cutis Dermatology, Elan aesthetics Inc., Estique clinic, Glow Anti-Aging Clinic., SpaMedical., Lynton Lasers Ltd; Pure Luxe Medical

Laser resurfacing market is driven by increase in the number of product launch and product approvals for laser resurfacing, increase in the awareness among the people regarding aesthetic appearance. For instance, in April 2022, Cutera, a leading provider of dermatology solutions, announced the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval of AviClear, only device for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne. In addition, in February 2019, Cutera, a leading provider of dermatology solutions, announced the product launch of excel V+, the next generation laser platform. The excel V+ is a technological advancement that includes 50% more power and treatment speed, optimized delivery systems and parameters for unparalleled precision in treating vascular lesions and pigmentation concerns.

Moreover, rise in geriatric population is anticipated to drive the demand for laser resurfacing market trends. Laser resurfacing devices are used to reduce wrinkles, and are also applicable for aging hands and sagging skin in geriatric population. Thus, rise in number of geriatric populations increases the demand for laser resurfacing treatment, which drives the laser resurfacing market growth. Increase in number of licensed medical centers fuels the growth of laser resurfacing market. The reason behind increasing number of medical centers is attributed to increase in number of non-invasive procedures such as non-ablative laser and ablative laser treatment. Increase in skin damage and changes in lifestyle are the major factors that lead to rise in number of medical spas. Moreover, rise in self-awareness among young population regarding the physical appearance and increase in awareness regarding different facial aesthetic treatments among the female population are anticipated to propel the growth of laser resurfacing market.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into non-ablative and ablative. The ablative segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of product launch for ablative laser resurfacing devices and high presence of laser resurfacing industry who manufactures ablative laser resurfacing devices.

On the basis of gender, it is classified into male and female. The female segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in the awareness among the female population regarding aesthetic appearance and rise in the number of female populations.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into wrinkles and scar, aging hands, sagging skin and others. The wrinkles and scar segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to rise in the geriatric populations and increase in awareness among people regarding aesthetic appearance.

On the basis of provider, the market is classified into specialty & dermatology clinics, hospitals and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of hospitals and rise in the expenditure by government to develop healthcare infrastructure.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the ablative segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By gender, the female segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By application, the wrinkle and scar segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By provider, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

