Newsweek Ranks MTI Among the Top 600 Greatest Workplaces in America for Women 2023
World celebrates March 8 International Women’s Day
MTI is committed to elevating women within the workplace, and to provide a culture where they can thrive”HILLSBORO, OREGON, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI (Mobile Tech, Inc.), was featured today in Newsweek’s top 600 workplaces for women. The rankings are based on a sample of 37,000 female employee reviews of 224,000 American companies across all industry sectors. The study, conducted by Plant-A Insights Group, identified the top organizations that foster career growth, pay equity and diversity. The company received a 4-star rating for its commitment to diversity.
In the 112 years since the earliest version of International Women’s Day, the issue of women’s rights has become a galvanizing force in society — and a transformative one. Despite the undeniable progress that women have made in all facets of life, true equality remains an aspirational goal. This year’s theme—#EmbraceEquity—is deeply important to women and their employers.
“MTI is committed to elevating women within the workplace, and to provide a culture where they can thrive,” said Mary Jesse, CEO of MTI.
See the full ranking at https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greatest-workplaces-women-2023.
About MTI
MTI is a technology innovator and solutions provider with expertise in asset protection, smart locks, self-service and tablet solutions, and global services. We serve the world’s largest brands across the world. Our unique design and production capabilities help ensure success for our customers across retail, healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing.
Headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, MTI has offices in North America, Hong Kong, and Ireland. We are ISO-27001 certified and bring over 40 years of experience helping customers meet their complex business needs.
