Celebrating International Women’s Day with Emeline Michel, the Queen of Haitian Music
In honor of International Women’s Day, the Haitian Ladies Network in collaboration with the Kennedy Center will feature and celebrate the music of Emeline Michel, a trailblazing Creole singer who has become a symbol of Haitian cultural pride and resilience.
Emeline Michel’s music is a fusion of Haitian rhythms, jazz, and soul that has captivated audiences around the world. With over 10 albums to her name, countless international performances, and a career spanning over three decades, Michel is recognized as one of Haiti's most beloved musicians.
As a woman of color, Michel’s journey to success was not without its challenges. She has been a vocal advocate for the advancement of women in the music industry, and her activism has inspired many young women to pursue their dreams.
In recognition of her contributions to music and dedication to promoting women’s rights, Emeline Michel has been awarded numerous honors, including the French government's Order of Arts and Letters.
The Haitian Ladies Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women in Haiti and the Haitian diaspora and celebrating Haitian culture, is excited to host Emeline Michel as part of their ongoing efforts to uplift and support women. “Emeline Michel is a true icon of Haitian culture and a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work and determination,” said Ariel Dominique, a co-founder of the Haitian Ladies Network. “We are proud to celebrate her on International Women’s Day”.
For more information about the Haitian Ladies Network and their International Women's Day celebration, please visit their website at www.haitianladiesnetwork.org or watch it live at https://www.facebook.com/haitianladiesnetwork or https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/millennium-stage/
Event Information
Location: John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566
Date: Wed. March 8, 2023, 6 pm -7 pm
About Haitian Ladies Network - The Haitian Ladies Network (HLN) is a DC-based nonprofit organization originating as a brunch in 2005 and formally incorporating after its 2016 briefing at the White House for Haitian-American women leaders. Convening hundreds to Washington DC for the annual signature Igniting Our Power weekend and growing an online community of over 75,000, HLN is active year-round creating the largest global platform connecting women and girls of Haitian descent to build community, share inspiration, celebrate culture and lead social change.
