LE GRAND COURTÂGE ANNOUNCES 3rd ANNUAL “ELEVATE” INITIATIVE
Annual Giveback and Grant & Mentorship Initiative in Honor of Women’s History Month
Since launching my brand, my goal has been to spread positivity through our wines, help elevate our community, and to find ways to give back each year.”LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S., March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Women’s History Month, International Women’s Day, and its Live Joyously initiatives, Le Grand Courtâge today announces its 3rd annual ELEVATE program, which consists of a grant and mentorship initiative, a giveback component, in-kind donations and partnerships to support women entrepreneurs. Spearheaded by proprietor Tawnya Falkner, ELEVATE will include a rotation of partners and projects throughout the year to address the challenges and needs of women. They will again partner with non-profit grant partners like Ladies Who Launch, Project Glimmer, Gifts for Good and the Los Angeles Downtown Women’s Center, to name a few.
— Tawnya Falkner, Founder, Le Grand Courtâge
Le Grand Courtâge is an independent female owned and managed French wine brand launched by American entrepreneur Tawnya Falkner. She took the leap and moved to Burgundy with the vision of disrupting the category and the brand is now a top three French sparkling wine brand in the $15 - $19.99 category (Nielsen 52 wks). The ‘pop’ of the cork is the universal sound of happy and at the core, Courtâge is about elevating and celebrating the every day, living joyously, and exploring possibilities.
“Since launching my brand, my goal has been to spread positivity through our wines, help elevate our community, and to find ways to give back each year,” said Falkner. “I personally know how difficult it can be for female (identifying) entrepreneurs and the stats continue to show the unique challenges women face. By teaming up with similarly minded partners and pooling our financial resources, intellectual capital and networking communities, we will be able to provide meaningful immediate and longer-term support.”
Giving Back: Core to LGC’s mission is giving back and helping the next generation of women and entrepreneurs succeed and excel. This month, Le Grand Courtâge is partnering with Ladies Who Launch, a mission driven, 501(c)3 that empowers women and non-binary entrepreneurs to scale the businesses of their dreams and thrive by providing access to educational resources and capital programs through its Launch Program. The 6 month-long Launch Program provides a $10,000 grant, mentorship, advisory support, and amplification for women and non-binary small business owners.
Le Grand Courtâge, and its founder, Falkner will be part of the LWL Launch Collective, which provides direct financial support for the Launch Grant Program, including the underwriting of an exclusive peer mentorship and coaching retreat for grantees, and the development of free educational content, including webinars and resources.
The Launch Program application process is open through March 31, 2023. To learn more and access the Program FAQs and Applications click APPLY HERE. There will also be a conference held March 29th in Denver. Register for Ladies Who Launch's free Pathways to Capital Event on March 29 in Denver REGISTER HERE.
Engagement Campaign: During Women’s History Month and throughout the year, Le Grand Courtâge will be deploying a multi-pronged approach by partnering with various women-centric organizations, committing time in mentorship efforts, deploying dollars and engaging in digital media/awareness promotions and events. Amplification efforts will consist of social media promotions, blogs, newsletters, podcasts, and gift guides to drive in excess of 2 million consumer engagements. The campaign will commence with International Women’s Day on March 8, 2023. Visit @legrandcourtage on Instagram or via the ELEVATE page to follow along.
Throughout the year Le Grand Courtâge will continue to support and invest in various initiatives relating to women.
About Le Grand Courtâge
Award-winning French sparkling wine brand, Le Grand Courtâge, which also produces Très Chic Rosé, was founded by Tawnya Falkner who took the leap and moved to France after seeing a gap in the category. Her goal to create an affordable luxury wine brand which personifies the French spirit of joie de vivre and both elevates and celebrates the every day with the philosophy Live Joyously. Translated to mean “the Great Courtship”, Le Grand Courtâge signifies the courtship between French and American wine culture, grapes from different regions and the old and new world wine styles. Imported by Pacific Highway Wines. Le Grand Courtâge Blanc de Blancs Brut and Le Grand Courtâge Brut Rosé, both available nationally in 750ml (SRP $19.99) and mini 187 ml (SRP: $7.99), and Très Chic Rosé, a still rosé available in 750ml (SRP $16.99). www.legrandcourtage.com
