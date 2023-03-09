Gausium and Next FM Robotics Showcase Innovative Robotics Solutions for Retail at Euroshop 2023

Gausium x Next FM Robotics Booth

Gausium x Next FM Robotics Booth

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, leading company of commercial cleaning robots, and its partner Next FM Robotics, attended the EuroShop 2023 that took place from 26 February to 2 March 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany. EuroShop is the world’s largest trade fair for retail investment requirements.

The companies displayed a Gausium-developed portfolio of robotic cleaning and delivery solutions for retail applications. Visitors to the booth had the opportunity to see the robots in action, interact with them, and learn more about how they could benefit their businesses. The companies' representatives were on hand to answer questions, provide demonstrations, and discuss customized solutions to meet specific business needs.

At the booth, the multi-award-winning floor cleaning robot Scrubber 50 Pro was showcased. Delivery X1 Pro, the advanced indoor delivery robot, carried free snacks for the visitors. Phantas, the “all-in-one” robotic floor cleaner, was demonstrated with its docking station for autonomous charging. These robots can effectively navigate large and complex spaces, detect obstacles, and avoid collisions, making them ideal choices for retail facilities and other large commercial buildings.

Gausium and Next FM Robotics are excited to have attended EuroShop 2023. Marc Vortmann, Sales Director of Next FM Robotics, said: “Visitors were impressed by the smart operations of our robots. Our robotic solutions have been developed to deliver the highest level of autonomy possible, which exceeds the expectation of many customers.”

For more information on Gausium and its products, please visit the website at www.gausium.com.

Wilson Dong
Gausium
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Gausium and Next FM Robotics Showcase Innovative Robotics Solutions for Retail at Euroshop 2023

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Wilson Dong
Gausium
Company/Organization
Gausium
No. 666 Shengxia Rd., Pudong District
Shanghai, 201210
China
+86 189 2677 9426
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Gausium is a leading smart solutions provider of AI-integrated autonomous service robots. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software. Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot “X1” and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line “Phantas”, marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem. By 2021, Gausium’s cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

https://gausium.com/

More From This Author
Gausium and Next FM Robotics Showcase Innovative Robotics Solutions for Retail at Euroshop 2023
Gausium gewinnt den German Design Award 2023 für ausgezeichnetes Produktdesign
Gausium Wins German Design Award 2023 for Excellent Product Design
View All Stories From This Author