Gausium and Next FM Robotics Showcase Innovative Robotics Solutions for Retail at Euroshop 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, leading company of commercial cleaning robots, and its partner Next FM Robotics, attended the EuroShop 2023 that took place from 26 February to 2 March 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany. EuroShop is the world’s largest trade fair for retail investment requirements.
The companies displayed a Gausium-developed portfolio of robotic cleaning and delivery solutions for retail applications. Visitors to the booth had the opportunity to see the robots in action, interact with them, and learn more about how they could benefit their businesses. The companies' representatives were on hand to answer questions, provide demonstrations, and discuss customized solutions to meet specific business needs.
At the booth, the multi-award-winning floor cleaning robot Scrubber 50 Pro was showcased. Delivery X1 Pro, the advanced indoor delivery robot, carried free snacks for the visitors. Phantas, the “all-in-one” robotic floor cleaner, was demonstrated with its docking station for autonomous charging. These robots can effectively navigate large and complex spaces, detect obstacles, and avoid collisions, making them ideal choices for retail facilities and other large commercial buildings.
Gausium and Next FM Robotics are excited to have attended EuroShop 2023. Marc Vortmann, Sales Director of Next FM Robotics, said: “Visitors were impressed by the smart operations of our robots. Our robotic solutions have been developed to deliver the highest level of autonomy possible, which exceeds the expectation of many customers.”
For more information on Gausium and its products, please visit the website at www.gausium.com.
Wilson Dong
The companies displayed a Gausium-developed portfolio of robotic cleaning and delivery solutions for retail applications. Visitors to the booth had the opportunity to see the robots in action, interact with them, and learn more about how they could benefit their businesses. The companies' representatives were on hand to answer questions, provide demonstrations, and discuss customized solutions to meet specific business needs.
At the booth, the multi-award-winning floor cleaning robot Scrubber 50 Pro was showcased. Delivery X1 Pro, the advanced indoor delivery robot, carried free snacks for the visitors. Phantas, the “all-in-one” robotic floor cleaner, was demonstrated with its docking station for autonomous charging. These robots can effectively navigate large and complex spaces, detect obstacles, and avoid collisions, making them ideal choices for retail facilities and other large commercial buildings.
Gausium and Next FM Robotics are excited to have attended EuroShop 2023. Marc Vortmann, Sales Director of Next FM Robotics, said: “Visitors were impressed by the smart operations of our robots. Our robotic solutions have been developed to deliver the highest level of autonomy possible, which exceeds the expectation of many customers.”
For more information on Gausium and its products, please visit the website at www.gausium.com.
Wilson Dong
Gausium
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other