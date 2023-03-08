New Book Saves Medical Practices From Government Fines And Penalties
Compliance Made Easy...What The Top Cyber Security Specialists Do To Accelerate HIPAA Compliance
Any company that holds health information should create a compliance culture in their workplace immediately. This alone can save your company from painful financial settlements and penalties.”BOWIE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shane Serrant, owner and founder of Alternative Systems, an IT services company serving small business owners and medical practices throughout DC, Maryland, and Virginia, has recently released a new book ensuring that each medical practice is best prepared to pass any HIPAA audit without being penalized. The book, Compliance Made Easy...What The Top Cyber Security Specialists Do To Accelerate HIPAA Compliance, describes common violations and how to avoid paying expensive fines.
“We want to ensure your employees embrace compliance and security,” says Shane Serrant, Managing Partner for Alternative Systems. “Any company that holds health information should create a compliance culture in their workplace immediately. This alone can save your company from painful financial settlements and penalties.”
This book is going to reveal exactly how to make sure a medical practice is fully compliant with HIPAA standards, and if it isn’t…
One will also learn exactly what to put in place immediately to prevent those things from crippling your organization. For more information about Compliance Made Easy...What The Top Cyber Security Specialists Do To Accelerate HIPAA Compliance, or to purchase copies of the book, please visit myHIPAAbook.com or contact Alternative Systems at 240-816-3430.
About the Author
Shane Serrant is the founder and managing partner of IT company, Alternative Systems, and has been serving the Baltimore-Washington area businesses for more than 20 years. Shane has an approachable method to explain technical topics that his team shares influencing company culture and style of working with clients. Alternative Systems specializes in helping medical practices and small businesses with all their IT needs. Shane and his team have worked to provide fairly priced IT services to more than 250 businesses, protecting them from cybercrime, helping them with compliance issues like HIPAA and CMMC, and making sure their technology “just works” so they can do their jobs and grow their business.
Shane Serrant
Alternative Systems
+1 240-816-3430
sserrant@alternativesys.com
My HIPAA Book Launches March 30th Compliance Made Easy