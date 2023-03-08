Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 379,330 in the last 365 days.

Nearly 20 Years of Supporting Experiential Agencies for Successful Events, Agency X has Officially Launched AXPERIENTIAL

This unique live moment created engagement, activated the brand and elevated the overall experience of the experiential event.

Celebrating the excitement of engaging an audience with creative content.

The AXPERIENTIAL logo moves in Z space to come from nothing and create anything as the way every live event begins and ends.

AXPERIENTIAL has created their video content since the inception of Xponential Fitness. We've worked with the founder for over 17 years in his recent endeavors of LA Boxing and UFC Gym.

Xponential Fitness is the umbrella brand for Pure Barre, CycleBar, Rumble, StretchLab, YogaSix, Club Pilates, Stride Fitness, Row House, AKT, BFT, X Plus, X Pass.

Agency X spent years earning a reputation in the multi-media space. Their new division AXPERIENTIAL focuses their skills in supporting experiential agencies.

We're passionate about creating shareable, high-quality video content that captures the energy and excitement of live events,”
— Matt Floryan
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of providing a wide range of upscale production services, Agency X has announced the launch of its live events content division, AXPERIENTIAL. The launch of the new division builds on a long track record of providing full content support for live events and highlights the agency’s continued commitment to clients in the live events space.

With AXPERIENTIAL, Agency X will offer a complete suite of services to support live events, including trailers, teasers, behind the scenes, recaps, presentations, motion graphics, opening videos and more. The new division will specialize in bringing a unique flair to live event videos, ensuring that every production is engaging, dynamic, and memorable.

"Launching AXPERIENTIAL is a natural next step for us," said Matt Floryan, Executive Producer at Agency X. "We've always had a strong presence in the live events content space. After nearly twenty years, we're excited to expand Agency X, known as AX, to a dedicated division focused exclusively on delivering the best possible content support in this ever-changing industry."

Over the years, Agency X has delivered impactful content for many notable clients, including Stan Lee's POW Entertainment, Nike, Snoop Dogg, Xponential Fitness, and Jack Morton, to name a few. With the launch of AXPERIENTIAL, the company is committed to continuing its work with clients to provide an unparalleled video production experience for live events.

"We're passionate about creating shareable, high-quality video content that captures the energy and excitement of live events," said Floryan. "Our team is made up of seasoned professionals with years of experience in the industry, and we're excited to bring our expertise to every project we take on."

Agency X’s approach strikes a chord with clients such as Anthony Geisler of Xponential Fitness, who noted, “Their ability to take my vision for something, go through the full ideation process and then create more than what I could have imagined is a testament to their team's talent. I look forward to many more years of success together."

Clients often mention their excellent working relationship with the agency, underscoring a focus on customized service and long-term retention. “It is the best partnership I have ever experienced in my career,” said Jessica Behmoiras of Jack Morton. “I would not be as successful with my client and content production without the partnership from AX.”
With the launch of AXPERIENTIAL, Agency X is poised to become a leading provider of full content support for live events. The new division builds on the agency’s longstanding commitment to delivering the highest-quality video production services and highlights its continued dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

About the Company
AXPERIENTIAL is a division of Agency X, a full service production agency based in Irvine, California. The agency’s creative team has been working together for over 18 years and has collaborated with notable brands such as Meta, Google, Hewlett Packard, Liberty Mutual, Johnson & Johnson, and many others.

For more information about AXPERIENTIAL and the full range of services offered by Agency X, please visit https://www.axperiential.com.

Rachel Wilson
VP of Ops
+19494391008
info@agencyx.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

AXPERIENTIAL Experience: Alive and Kicking!

You just read:

Nearly 20 Years of Supporting Experiential Agencies for Successful Events, Agency X has Officially Launched AXPERIENTIAL

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more