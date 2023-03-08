Nearly 20 Years of Supporting Experiential Agencies for Successful Events, Agency X has Officially Launched AXPERIENTIAL
The AXPERIENTIAL logo moves in Z space to come from nothing and create anything as the way every live event begins and ends.
Agency X spent years earning a reputation in the multi-media space. Their new division AXPERIENTIAL focuses their skills in supporting experiential agencies.
We're passionate about creating shareable, high-quality video content that captures the energy and excitement of live events,”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of providing a wide range of upscale production services, Agency X has announced the launch of its live events content division, AXPERIENTIAL. The launch of the new division builds on a long track record of providing full content support for live events and highlights the agency’s continued commitment to clients in the live events space.
With AXPERIENTIAL, Agency X will offer a complete suite of services to support live events, including trailers, teasers, behind the scenes, recaps, presentations, motion graphics, opening videos and more. The new division will specialize in bringing a unique flair to live event videos, ensuring that every production is engaging, dynamic, and memorable.
"Launching AXPERIENTIAL is a natural next step for us," said Matt Floryan, Executive Producer at Agency X. "We've always had a strong presence in the live events content space. After nearly twenty years, we're excited to expand Agency X, known as AX, to a dedicated division focused exclusively on delivering the best possible content support in this ever-changing industry."
Over the years, Agency X has delivered impactful content for many notable clients, including Stan Lee's POW Entertainment, Nike, Snoop Dogg, Xponential Fitness, and Jack Morton, to name a few. With the launch of AXPERIENTIAL, the company is committed to continuing its work with clients to provide an unparalleled video production experience for live events.
"We're passionate about creating shareable, high-quality video content that captures the energy and excitement of live events," said Floryan. "Our team is made up of seasoned professionals with years of experience in the industry, and we're excited to bring our expertise to every project we take on."
Agency X’s approach strikes a chord with clients such as Anthony Geisler of Xponential Fitness, who noted, “Their ability to take my vision for something, go through the full ideation process and then create more than what I could have imagined is a testament to their team's talent. I look forward to many more years of success together."
Clients often mention their excellent working relationship with the agency, underscoring a focus on customized service and long-term retention. “It is the best partnership I have ever experienced in my career,” said Jessica Behmoiras of Jack Morton. “I would not be as successful with my client and content production without the partnership from AX.”
With the launch of AXPERIENTIAL, Agency X is poised to become a leading provider of full content support for live events. The new division builds on the agency’s longstanding commitment to delivering the highest-quality video production services and highlights its continued dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its clients.
About the Company
AXPERIENTIAL is a division of Agency X, a full service production agency based in Irvine, California. The agency’s creative team has been working together for over 18 years and has collaborated with notable brands such as Meta, Google, Hewlett Packard, Liberty Mutual, Johnson & Johnson, and many others.
For more information about AXPERIENTIAL and the full range of services offered by Agency X, please visit https://www.axperiential.com.
