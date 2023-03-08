Domestic Violence Bride's Walk talks about Mental Health for International Women's Day. Jail is Not the Only Option
Victims of Domestic Violence have another option for their abusers, Mental Health Hospital for intimate partners who may be homicidal and/or suicidal.
International Women's Day
— Myhosi Josie Ashton
Domestic Violence Bride’s Walk
"Healing His Bride"
Domestic Violence & Mental Health
Lake Worth Beach, FL
South Bryant Park Pavilion (Next to Playground)
407 S Lakeside Dr, Lake Worth, FL 33460
Wednesday, March 8th, 2023
4:00PM to 6:00PM
Men, Women, and Children dressed in white and/or wedding gowns, discussing the importance of International Women's Day and The Bride’s Walk Against Domestic Violence.
Guest Speaker: Myhosi “Josie” Ashton who walked 1300 miles in 2001 while wearing her own wedding gown from Ridgefield, NJ to Miami, FL to raise awareness against domestic violence. Josie Ashton created the Bride's Walk, an international movement with thousands of men and women using wedding gowns to protest domestic violence and discuss resources and community healing. Josie is also a Mental Health Counselor, Victim’s Advocate, Author, and Public Speaker.
On March 8th, 2023, the group will have a silent walk around the park ringing bells to stop the violence and in remembrance of victims who lost their lives in incidents of domestic abuse.
Topic for Discussion: Victims of violent crimes are often hesitant to contact law enforcement during a violent incident of Interpersonal Partner Violence, or as we used to call it, Domestic Violence. Josie will discuss resources available to survivors in English and Spanish, including the Baker Act program which everyone can access through the Court System in order to help a loved one who may be suicidal and/or homicidal while experiencing a mental health crisis.
Josie Ashton will also announce her book release “Healing His Bride,” a memoir in which she shares her own journey of healing from Childhood Trauma and Domestic Violence. The book will be released October 1st, 2023 and the proceeds will be used to create The House of Healing. A place where survivors can go to create a treatment plan for healing and restoration.
Healing His Bride is a book that takes us on a journey of trauma, crime, activism, and restoration. The book explains how childhood trauma can resurface once we are adults and how mental and physical health can be impacted by trauma. The healing and restoration suggested in the book must be intentional and unequivocally, requires mindfulness and feeling emotions in a controlled environment.
This book covers several areas that can draw interest from the criminal justice and mental health field. Due to the spiritual context as well as the faith that the author shares, this is a book that can be highly attractive to churches and Christians in general in an academic and non-academic setting, women’s groups, as well as youth groups, and relationship counseling. Social justice and activist will seek out this book to gain inspiration as well as to help educate young people how to overcome trauma and increase self-efficacy.
