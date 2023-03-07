Kaahumanu Avenue speed limit permanently reduced to 35 mph between Kainani/Lunalilo Street and mile marker 1.95

Main, News Posted on Mar 7, 2023 in Highways News

WAILUKU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Maui motorists of a speed limit change on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) between Kainani Street/Lunalilo Street and Mile Marker 1.96 (vicinity of Mile Marker 2.) The speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph in both directions.

The purpose of the speed reduction is to provide a manageable and consistent speed limit for this section of Kaahumanu Avenue as Wailuku and Kahului have become more urbanized. Along or near Kaahumanu Avenue, there are Maui Lani and Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Centers, Baldwin High School, University of Hawaii Maui College, Maui Arts and Cultural Center, commercial buildings, and residential homes.

This reduction in speed limit will also provide a smoother transition, allowing motorists to reduce their speed incrementally from 35 mph to 30 mph established after Kahului Beach Road and from 35 mph to 20 mph established for Main Street.

The speed limit signs will be changed on Wednesday, March 22. The new speed limit will be effective when installations are complete. Motorists are reminded to follow all traffic control signs when traveling to their destination.

