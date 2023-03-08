Submit Release
New Kids Book About Housing Crisis in Australia

Zanni Louise with Queenie In Seven Moves

Zanni Louise, was personally affected by the regional rental crisis and has captured her experience in a novel: QUEENIE IN SEVEN MOVES (Walker Books).

As someone with kids living through the housing crisis and floods in our community, [this novel] was really special to me. We are still surrounded by so many in our community going through this.”
— Ree Evans
ALSTONVILLE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling children’s author, Zanni Louise, was personally affected by the regional rental crisis and has captured her experience in a novel: QUEENIE IN SEVEN MOVES, published by Walker Books this month for 10-12 year-olds.

With rising rent prices and a shortage of dwellings, Australia is currently experiencing a period of exceptionally low rental vacancies. At the end of last year, there was a shortage of approximately 173,000 affordable dwellings.

Louise and her family of four were left itinerant during the height of the pandemic when thousands rushed to North Coast NSW to escape the city. Many locals like Louise were left homeless. The effects were exacerbated when the region flooded in February last year.

Louise was fortunate to stay with friends over a period of six months, during which time she penned her novel.

As local North Coast resident, Ree Evans, wrote in response to QUEENIE IN SEVEN MOVES: “As someone with kids living through the housing crisis and floods in our community, [this novel] was really special to me. We are still surrounded by so many in our community going through this.”

When the twelve-year-old character and her mum have to leave their beloved rental, Queenie discovers that home isn’t a place at all. It’s making new friends and reconnecting with old ones, letting yourself be uncomfortable, and finding the courage to share your song with the world.

With an upward-facing lilt, QUEENIE IN SEVEN MOVES explores the reality of the housing crisis from a warm and sensitive point of view.

Zanni Louise is the author of over thirty books for kids. QUEENIE IN SEVEN MOVES is her first middle-grade novel.

Zanni Louise is available for interviews. Please contact melissa.luckman@walkerbooks.com.au to obtain a review copy of the book.
Suzannah Arnot
Zanni Louise Author
+61400882265 ext.
