CANCER SURVIVOR AND FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR OFFERS HER EXPERTISE ON SKIN CARE INNOVATIONS AT NEW LUXURY MEDISPA IN WARREN NJ
Lauren Jannelli, Founder and CEO of FIRM Lab and Beauty Lab Franchising
Lauren Jannelli has developed a facility that offers non-invasive & affordable body & face treatments to the Warren Township Community
I am out to revolutionize the professional beauty industry by offering results clients want at prices they can afford.”WARREN, NJ, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauren Jannelli, an entrepreneur and founder of the FIRM Lab brand and Beauty Lab Franchising, has used her 20 years of experience to develop a new Medical Spa in Warren Township, NJ called FIRM Lab. She has owned Le Spa in Whitehouse Station for over 11 years and used her insight and expertise to develop the FIRM Lab brand.
— Lauren Jannelli
Lauren opened Le Spa in 2011 at the age of 32 and one month later was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She had to close her location at several points during the next following years for Chemotherapy and surgeries. "Life threw me a curveball, for sure. But I was absolutely determined to make my business a success and service my clientele." she said.
Lauren saw a huge opportunity in the application of cutting-edge, noninvasive technologies to make visible improvements to the face and body. This led her to develop the FIRM Lab brand and offer franchise opportunities. "I am out to revolutionize the professional beauty industry by offering results clients want at prices they can afford, with zero downtime. This is a market niche that I look forward to franchising and expanding." Lauren said.
FIRM Lab, the new medispa opened by Ms. Jannelli, offers treatments that focus on body contouring/sculpting and face lifting. One of their most popular treatments is the ThermoShock Lipolysis, which is listed as a non-invasive alternative to surgical fat reductions by permanently killing fat cells by 30%. It is priced notably lower than other methods of noninvasive fat reduction in the marketplace and has shown to be more effective (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/jocd.12785).
Jannelli just beat out 6,000 other entrepreneurs throughout the US and will be featured in a show called The Blox this June. "I believe, in life, we have two options when we hit a speed bump; to pull back or push forward. I'm so very grateful for all those people who have been there all along my journey and my wonderful FIRM Lab staff." Jannelli said.
