SR1 Agricultural and Food Science Department Pledges to Provide Mississippi with 1,000 Pounds of Collard Greens in 2023
SR1's Food as Medicine intervention aims to eliminate food deserts and health disparities in Mississippi through locally grown and nutritious collard greensFOREST, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SR1 Agricultural and Food Science Department is proud to announce that it will be giving away more than 1,000 pounds of organic, locally grown collard greens in 2023. As part of its Food as Medicine intervention, SR1 is committed to providing the community with fresh and nutritious food, while also promoting healthy eating habits.
In 2022, the SR1 Agriculture and Food Science Department piloted its collard greens project as part of its Community Oriented Opportunities for Learning (C.O.O.L.™) to be Healthy Program. During November and December of 2022, over 500 pounds of collard greens were given away to the community. The collard greens were grown as part of SR1's Beginner Farmer Program, which focuses on conservation and sustainable farming practices. The program is available to all beginner farmers, with an emphasis on welcoming farmers of color including Black, Indigenous, and Hispanic, who are underrepresented minorities in the farming industry.
SR1 recognizes that Mississippi faces significant health disparities, particularly in rural and urban areas, and among racial and ethnic minority populations. Mississippi ranks last or near the bottom in almost every leading health statistic, leading to a disproportionate burden of disease and illness. SR1 is committed to being part of the solution by providing fresh, healthy food to those in need.
Collard greens were chosen because they are a southern favorite year-round, especially during the holidays. They are highly nutritious and rich in essential nutrients such as vitamin C and vitamin A. In fact, a cup of cooked collards contains more vitamin C than a cup of orange juice. Vitamin A is important for vision, skin health, and immune system function.
According to Tamu Green, the Founder and CEO of SR1, "the freshness of the organically grown collards has been greatly noticed." SR1 plans to expand its growing operations in order to provide Mississippi with 1,000 pounds of nutritious, organic collard greens in 2023. The Agriculture and Food Science Department also plans to offer cooking classes to teach healthy and delicious cooking techniques. In the long-term, SR1 hopes to sell its collard greens to stores and restaurants, with proceeds going toward agriculture education and expanding customer reach.
SR1 Agricultural and Food Science Department is excited to be part of the movement to eliminate food deserts and promote healthy eating habits in Mississippi. With its commitment to sustainable farming practices and community-oriented initiatives, SR1 is making a real difference in the lives of Mississippians.
About SR1 (Scientific Research)
SR1 Agriculture and Food Science Department (SR1ag.org) is a newly formed department of SR1. SR1 is an award-winning 501(c)(3) organization located in Ridgeland that continuously strives to be a leader in eliminating disparities in education, health, and technology through science and partnerships. We serve K-12 students in Central Mississippi counties to promote college access and success. SR1 supports adults through the Beginner Farmer program and other events. For more information, please visit https://sr1tech.org.
