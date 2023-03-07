03/07/23 – MAUNA LOA FOREST RESERVE REOPENS FOLLOWING NOVEMBER ERUPTION

Submit Release
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release:  March 7, 2023

MAUNA LOA FOREST RESERVE REOPENS FOLLOWING NOVEMBER ERUPTION

(HILO) – The Mauna Loa Forest Reserve will reopen effective immediately, months following the eruption of Mauna Loa. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is also announcing the immediate reopening of Unit A of the Mauna Kea Forest Reserve and Game Management Area South of Daniel K. Inouye Highway across from the Gil Kahele Recreation Area, also known as the “slice.”

DOFAW asks that people stay off the 2022 lava flow to protect themselves from hazardous conditions. These include, but are not limited to, hot spots with high temperatures, unstable footing, and sharp lava rocks.

# # #

 

