Volaris Reports February 2023 Traffic Results: 21% YoY Demand Growth with an 83% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its February 2023 preliminary traffic results.

In February 2023, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased by 20.4% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased by 21.2%; the result was a load factor increase of 0.5 pp YoY to 83.2%. Volaris transported 2.5 million passengers during the month, a 17.3% increase compared to February 2022. Demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased by 13.7% and 42.4%, respectively.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO said: "In line with what was stated in our last earnings call in February 22, we are seeing healthy traffic growth and solid booking curves for the upcoming spring season. In February, consumer demand remained robust across all of our markets, with particular strength observed in international regions. Jet fuel prices were slightly more favorable than the prior guidance provided to the market."

Feb 2023

Feb 2022

Variance

YTD Feb 2023

YTD Feb 2022

Variance

RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)





Domestic

1,697

1,493

13.7 %

3,630

3,132

15.9 %

International

751

528

42.4 %

1,660

1,197

38.7 %

Total

2,449

2,021

21.2 %

5,290

4,329

22.2 %

ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)





Domestic

2,035

1,736

17.2 %

4,306

3,727

15.5 %

International

908

708

28.2 %

1,932

1,559

24.0 %

Total

2,943

2,445

20.4 %

6,239

5,286

18.0 %

Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)





Domestic

83.4 %

86.0 %

(2.6) pp

84.3 %

84.0 %

0.3 pp

International

82.7 %

74.5 %

8.2 pp

85.9 %

76.8 %

9.1 pp

Total

83.2 %

82.7 %

0.5 pp

84.8 %

81.9 %

2.9 pp

Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)





Domestic

1,984

1,757

12.9 %

4,208

3,625

16.1 %

International

519

376

38.0 %

1,158

857

35.1 %

Total

2,502

2,133

17.3 %

5,364

4,482

19.7 %







The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") VLRSVOLAR, is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 200 and its fleet from 4 to 121 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central and South America with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fourteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Ricardo Martínez / ir@volaris.com
Media Contact
Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com

SOURCE Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. - Volaris

