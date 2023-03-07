Submit Release
ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2023

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 25.6% in Mexico, 21.7% in Colombia and 20.5% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. ASRASUR, ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for February 2023 reached a total of 5.5 million passengers, 23.9% above the levels reported in February 2022.

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 25.6% in Mexico, 21.7% in Colombia and 20.5% in Puerto Rico. The growth of passenger traffic in Mexico, Colombia and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by increases in domestic traffic of 29.3%, 16.8% and 18.1%, respectively and in international traffic of 22.9%, 51.3% and 50.3%, respectively.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods February 1 through February 28, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary





February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Mexico

2,711,721

3,404,744

25.6

5,538,090

7,179,451

29.6

Domestic Traffic

1,110,169

1,435,653

29.3

2,338,701

3,094,550

32.3

International Traffic

1,601,552

1,969,091

22.9

3,199,389

4,084,901

27.7

San Juan, Puerto Rico

725,786

874,406

20.5

1,472,483

1,903,333

29.3

Domestic Traffic

672,555

794,414

18.1

1,358,613

1,732,640

27.5

International Traffic

53,231

79,992

50.3

113,870

170,693

49.9

Colombia

1,013,487

1,233,907

21.7

2,283,766

2,714,897

18.9

Domestic Traffic

869,261

1,015,714

16.8

1,947,094

2,206,513

13.3

International Traffic

144,226

218,193

51.3

336,672

508,384

51.0

Total Traffic

4,450,994

5,513,057

23.9

9,294,339

11,797,681

26.9

Domestic Traffic

2,651,985

3,245,781

22.4

5,644,408

7,033,703

24.6

International Traffic

1,799,009

2,267,276

26.0

3,649,931

4,763,978

30.5

 

Mexico Passenger Traffic








February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,110,169

1,435,653

29.3

2,338,701

3,094,550

32.3

CUN

Cancun

604,798

763,729

26.3

1,296,662

1,678,622

29.5

CZM

Cozumel

13,381

9,512

(28.9)

27,778

20,428

(26.5)

HUX

Huatulco

59,945

63,268

5.5

125,202

141,281

12.8

MID

Merida

163,266

250,908

53.7

336,394

525,251

56.1

MTT

Minatitlan

5,789

7,736

33.6

11,881

16,576

39.5

OAX

Oaxaca

73,152

103,072

40.9

150,197

218,388

45.4

TAP

Tapachula

32,876

38,845

18.2

70,448

78,781

11.8

VER

Veracruz

79,729

103,025

29.2

165,586

215,500

30.1

VSA

Villahermosa

77,233

95,558

23.7

154,553

199,723

29.2

International Traffic

1,601,552

1,969,091

22.9

3,199,389

4,084,901

27.7

CUN

Cancun

1,508,779

1,846,489

22.4

3,008,840

3,829,440

27.3

CZM

Cozumel

38,833

46,596

20.0

75,552

96,574

27.8

HUX

Huatulco

13,355

18,439

38.1

25,014

37,437

49.7

MID

Merida

18,103

30,083

66.2

37,428

59,945

60.2

MTT

Minatitlan

936

502

(46.4)

2,088

1,329

(36.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

12,859

16,812

30.7

30,065

37,215

23.8

TAP

Tapachula

736

1,755

138.5

2,128

3,498

64.4

VER

Veracruz

5,983

6,535

9.2

14,321

15,254

6.5

VSA

Villahermosa

1,968

1,880

(4.5)

3,953

4,209

6.5

Traffic Total Mexico

2,711,721

3,404,744

25.6

5,538,090

7,179,451

29.6

CUN

Cancun

2,113,577

2,610,218

23.5

4,305,502

5,508,062

27.9

CZM

Cozumel

52,214

56,108

7.5

103,330

117,002

13.2

HUX

Huatulco

73,300

81,707

11.5

150,216

178,718

19.0

MID

Merida

181,369

280,991

54.9

373,822

585,196

56.5

MTT

Minatitlan

6,725

8,238

22.5

13,969

17,905

28.2

OAX

Oaxaca

86,011

119,884

39.4

180,262

255,603

41.8

TAP

Tapachula

33,612

40,600

20.8

72,576

82,279

13.4

VER

Veracruz

85,712

109,560

27.8

179,907

230,754

28.3

VSA

Villahermosa

79,201

97,438

23.0

158,506

203,932

28.7

 

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)


February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

SJU Total

725,786

874,406

20.5

1,472,483

1,903,333

29.3

Domestic Traffic

672,555

794,414

18.1

1,358,613

1,732,640

27.5

International Traffic

53,231

79,992

50.3

113,870

170,693

49.9

 

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan






February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

869,261

1,015,714

16.8

1,947,094

2,206,513

13.3

MDE

Rionegro

623,368

781,793

25.4

1,405,030

1,683,609

19.8

EOH

Medellin

88,584

79,673

(10.1)

189,959

176,760

(6.9)

MTR

Monteria

108,977

112,591

3.3

245,748

253,776

3.3

APO

Carepa

18,688

15,337

(17.9)

40,540

31,385

(22.6)

UIB

Quibdo

25,289

24,683

(2.4)

56,197

56,496

0.5

CZU

Corozal

4,355

1,637

(62.4)

9,620

4,487

(53.4)

International Traffic

144,226

218,193

51.3

336,672

508,384

51.0

MDE

Rionegro

144,226

218,193

51.3

336,672

508,384

51.0

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,013,487

1,233,907

21.7

2,283,766

2,714,897

18.9

MDE

Rionegro

767,594

999,986

30.3

1,741,702

2,191,993

25.9

EOH

Medellin

88,584

79,673

(10.1)

189,959

176,760

(6.9)

MTR

Monteria

108,977

112,591

3.3

245,748

253,776

3.3

APO

Carepa

18,688

15,337

(17.9)

40,540

31,385

(22.6)

UIB

Quibdo

25,289

24,683

(2.4)

56,197

56,496

0.5

CZU

Corozal

4,355

1,637

(62.4)

9,620

4,487

(53.4)

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

