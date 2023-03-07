Atalaya Leasing Hires Coons as Head of Sales

Atalaya Capital Management ("Atalaya"), a leading investment management firm focused on asset-based private debt and special opportunities, announced today that David Coons has joined Atalaya Leasing, the equipment leasing focused investment strategy of Atalaya Capital Management. As Head of Sales David will be responsible for overseeing and expanding Atalaya's direct and indirect sales teams within the equipment financing space.

Based in Dallas, Coons brings more than 30 years of experience in equipment leasing and sales to the Atalaya Leasing team, including extensive experience in executive management, business development and sales team management.

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Atalaya Leasing sales team," Coons said. "With a sophisticated investment team, institutional operations, and large pool of committed capital, Atalaya Leasing is already well-positioned to serve the equipment leasing industry. I look forward to contributing in the growth of our reach and capabilities."

"David's extensive background in business development and sales management, expands the capabilities of the Atalaya Leasing Sales team. We look forward to David's input as we continue our mission to provide capital across a wide range of industries via equipment and asset secured financing transactions to public and privately-owned companies," Rana Mitra, Managing Director of Atalaya Capital Management and Head of Atalaya Leasing, said.

About Atalaya Capital Management

Atalaya Capital Management is a privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm. Atalaya primarily focuses on making private credit and special opportunities investments in three principal asset classes – financial assets, real estate, and corporate. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City, has approximately $10 billion in assets under management and has invested over $16 billion since inception.

About Atalaya Leasing

Atalaya Leasing, the equipment leasing focused investment strategy of Atalaya Capital Management, sources leasing investments across various industries and equipment types, providing public and private companies with access to capital and flexible financing options for growth, replacement capital expenditures or liquidity through monetization of existing assets. Atalaya Leasing also partners with other financial institutions to help service the equipment needs of their clients across a range of industry verticals as well as financing equipment and asset backed portfolios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307006012/en/