On to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Swiss performance sportswear brand On ONON announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before U.S. financial markets open.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on March 21, 2023 (1:00 pm CET on March 21, 2023). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:

United States: +1 561 771 14 27

United Kingdom: +44 161 250 82 06

Switzerland: +41 91 261 14 47

No access code necessary.

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website and under the following Link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Thirteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On's award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear's circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on.

On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.

