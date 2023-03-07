Galaxy Schedules Webcast and Investor Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 28, 2023

NEW YORK,, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy", "GDH Ltd." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the opening of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Michael Novogratz, CEO and Founder of Galaxy, and members of management will host a conference call to provide an update to shareholders on the Company's activities and results on the same day at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast will be available at https://investor.galaxy.com/. The conference call can also be accessed by investors in the United States or Canada by dialing 1-877-300-8521, or 1-412-317-6026 (outside the U.S. and Canada). A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website. Through April 18, 2023, the recording will also be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 (outside the U.S. and Canada) passcode: 10176337

About Galaxy Galaxy GLXY is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing institutions, startups, and qualified individuals access to the crypto economy. Our full suite of financial services is custom-made for a digitally native ecosystem, spanning multiple synergistic business lines: Trading, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Ventures.

Galaxy's CEO and Founder Michael Novogratz leads a team of crypto enthusiasts and institutional veterans working together on a mission to engineer a new economic paradigm. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com

