New Book Gives a Researched Perspective on Women Leaders Throughout Various Platforms

In "Head of the House," author Merelyn Webber addresses the question: is it a sin for women to lead?

CALGARY, AB, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Merelyn Webber was growing up, she could see the barriers women faced if they wanted to undertake any leadership roles at her church. She has failed to see any progress in female patriarchy. Webber aims to present valid points in her new publishing debut.

Titled, Head of the House: Is it a Sin for Women to Lead?", Webber designed the book as a well-researched and inspiring read. She addressed it to women and for women critiquing theological and social patriarchy. Webber structured the book to help women understand for themselves what God and his word have to say about what he intends their roles in society to be.

She contends that the issue of equal opportunity for women and men to rule needs to be examined soberly by all and not left to the experts to decide.

"Triune God is not hierarchical, therefore humankind—made in his image, should not be hierarchical either," Webber said.

The focus of this book is for Webber to address the very question that is her book title. In order to address this question thoroughly, she uses examples of exemplary women, and the hardships women endure gender reconciliation and revisiting God's original intention in Eden. Her approach is personal and inquisitive.

"My desire is to share what I have learned with others who also might be struggling," Webber said.

About the author

Merelyn Webber received her Master of Divinity from The King's University, California, U.S. She served as Director of Ministry to Women at a large Alliance Church in Calgary and is a certified professional Life Coach. In addition, she and her husband were ordained to serve as co-pastors and National Supervisors in the Foursquare Gospel Church of Canada. She and her husband have two grown sons and five grandchildren. To learn more, please visit https://www.merelynwebber.com/

