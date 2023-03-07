ENT and Allergy Specialists Welcomes Board-Certified and Fellowship-Trained Allergy and Asthma Specialist Sujal P. Ghelani, DO, MBS to their growing Ear, Nose, and Throat Practice

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT and Allergy Specialists, is delighted to announce the addition of Sujal P. Ghelani, DO, MBS, Board-Certified and Fellowship-Trained Allergy and Asthma Specialist to their highly skilled medical staff. Dr. Ghelani consults with patients at their Phoenixville and Pottstown locations and is accepting new patients ages 5yrs. and older.

Dr. Ghelani graduated from the University of Medicine & Dentistry/Rowan University, Stratford, New Jersey and completed his residency training at Inspira Health Regional Medical Center, Vineland, New Jersey. He is Allergy/Immunology board-certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Pediatrics and the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine.

"We are extremely pleased to have Dr. Ghelani join our practice." Dr. Brian Broker, MD, President stated. "His training, expertise, and skills are a significant addition to our comprehensive ENT care. His strong passion of providing patients with relief from allergic and immunologic diseases is very evident."

Dr. Ghelani practices pediatric and adult Allergy & Immunology with a special interest in allergic rhinitis, food allergies, asthma, environmental allergies, chronic sinus issues, hives, anaphylaxis, drug allergies, recurrent infections, immunodeficiency, stinging insect allergies, eczema, eosinophilic esophagitis, and other GI disorders.

"Alongside Drs. Broker, Cramer, and Swanson, I look forward to providing patients excellent service and the highest level of care. If you are suffering from asthma, unresolved symptoms from rhinitis, eczema, hives, chronic cough, or itchy eyes, nose, throat, and ears, I can help. As an allergist, I'm trained to find the source of allergies, asthma, and related symptoms." said Sujal P. Ghelani, DO.

Dr. Ghelani spent his childhood in TX working as a refinery chemical engineer before moving to New Jersey for doctoral training. He was a hospitalist with Main Line Health for two years before moving to Miami to complete an adult and pediatric allergy and immunology fellowship.

About ENT and Allergy Specialists

ENT and Allergy Specialists is committed to providing the highest quality medical and surgical treatment for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions including allergies, snoring/sleep apnea, sinusitis/balloon sinuplasty, eustachian tube balloon-plasty, tinnitus, and affordable prescription hearing aids as well as cutting edge hearing aids.

ENT and Allergy Specialists has locations in Bryn Mawr, Phoenixville, and Pottstown. For appointments or additional information visit entandallergyspecialists.com or 610-415-1100.

