Allegion to Attend 2023 Bank of America Global Industrials Conference

Allegion plc ALLE President and CEO John H. Stone as well as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Wagnes will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2023 Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 21. The conference will be held at The Landmark Hotel in London.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion's investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

Allegion ALLE is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005997/en/