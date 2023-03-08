Explore The Fulgor Milano Collection At Famous Tate

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fulgor Milano line of professional cooking appliances is now available at your local Famous Tate.

“Famous Tate is proud to introduce this Italian brand to the Tampa Bay area, which provides an affordable luxury collection, complete with refrigeration, ventilation, and dishwasher options…all on display in our 11 showrooms,” said Famous Tate’s Jason Horst.

In select locations, the industry-first 48” Induction pro-style range is now on display, which has a cooking surface that features powerful premium European inductors under ceramic glass and a built-in griddle.

The Fulgor Milano line of ranges comes in a variety of colors. Add a White Matte, Black Matte, Graphite, or even Venetian Red oven door without any long custom-build wait times.

“You could even change the look later on, to coincide with the latest trends in design while still enjoying the incredible craftsmanship of your Fulgor Milano range,” said Horst.

The Fulgor Milano collection includes professional-style ventilation options for their ranges, along with built-in products like wall ovens, cooktops, microwave drawers, and even built-in coffee systems, according to Famous Tate.

A freestanding French Door Refrigerator and built-in refrigeration and wine storage units are available for an integrated look.

"Fulgor Milano designs extraordinary appliances for everyday living that can enrich kitchens of all sizes. Their innovative line of kitchen products combine the quality, reliability, and affordability that families demand…with refined elegance and understated sophistication that’s unmatched at any price," said Horst.

Explore the entire collection on the Famous Tate site at: https://www.famoustate.com/by-brand/fulgorm/Fulgor-Milano.html
