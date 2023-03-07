Gov. Pritzker Announces Departure of Illinois Department of Corrections Director Rob Jeffreys

ILLINOIS, March 7 - Chicago—Governor Pritzker today announced that Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) Director Rob Jeffreys is stepping down from his position, effective April 1, 2023. Jeffreys has led the Illinois correctional system since June of 2019, overseeing 29,000 individuals in 27 facilities across the state and supervising nearly 13,000 employees. IDOC Chief of Staff Latoya J. Hughes will serve as Acting Director in the interim.





"I'm grateful to Director Jeffreys for his years of service, ensuring the dignity and safety of the incarcerated people of Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "His work in reforming and redesigning services has given individuals in custody opportunities for advancement and improvement while also ensuring the highest level of security and care for the IDOC staff as they carry out their critical responsibilities."





"Leading the Illinois Department of Corrections and our dedicated employees since 2019, through unprecedented departmental and societal challenges and tremendous successes, including re-introducing the accreditation process of our institutions through the American Correctional Association, has been a distinct honor," said IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys. "Throughout my tenure, the Department and employees at all levels embraced reform as an opportunity and worked tirelessly to positively change the lives of those incarcerated while maintaining the safety and security of our facilities. It has been a privilege to collaborate with legislators, agencies, community partners, and advocacy groups, who all have the shared goal of the well-being of the Department, employees, and individuals in custody. I am grateful to Governor Pritzker for giving me this opportunity to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Corrections."





During his time at IDOC, Jeffreys led the development of the first ever Office of Reentry, dedicated to providing resources to help formerly incarcerated people reintegrate into society. This includes engaging 98% of individuals with Medicaid enrollment assistance and piloting a state ID card program for those leaving incarceration. He also oversaw a comprehensive redesign of vocational and educational services to include training for living-wage level jobs post-release. Jeffreys also aided in re-accrediting Illinois institutions through the American Correctional Association and led the Department through COVID-19, an unprecedented safety challenge for both staff and individuals in incarceration.





Prior to serving at IDOC, Jeffreys spent 24 years with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, including as Chief of Staff and Regional Director. He has consulted and trained for the U.S. Department of Justice, the Crime and Justice Institute, and the Moss Group, where he provided recommendations and specialized training for improving services via data-driven decision making. Jeffreys holds a bachelor's and master's degree in criminal justice with a concentration in correctional administration from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia.