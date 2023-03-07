Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Announce Millions for Army Corps Projects in Delaware

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper, Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) today announced $51,681,000 for critical water infrastructure projects in Delaware as a part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (Corps) work plan for Fiscal Year 2023. Authorization for this Corps’ funding came from several different Water Resources Development Acts (WRDA).

“Investing in Delaware’s water resources infrastructure is critical for maintaining a nurturing environment for job creation,” said Senator Carper. “As Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, I have led the effort to provide the Army Corps with robust resources and authorizations for this and other critical work. These projects will ensure the operation of our port and the navigability of our waterways, which are vital to the First State’s economic well-being.”

“From allowing commerce and recreation to flow along our rivers to maintaining our beautiful coastline, the Army Corps of Engineers protects our natural resources and our way of life here in Delaware, and I’m glad we were able to fully fund their projects in our state for fiscal year 2023,” said Sen. Coons, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Protecting our infrastructure also supports our economy and improves our resiliency to the devastating effects of climate change as the nation’s lowest-lying state.”

“Delaware’s water infrastructure plays a critical role in helping to keep our communities healthy, our economy strong, and improve our quality of life,” said Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. “I’m proud to join Senators Carper and Coons to announce over $51 million in federal funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide them with the resources they need to invest in vital water infrastructure projects to bolster the impact of these projects across the First State.”

PROJECTS:

$1,100,000 for dredging activities in Cedar Creek, Delaware.

for dredging activities in Cedar Creek, Delaware. $281,000 for common operations and maintenance work in the Indian River Inlet, including a major maintenance report to assist with the more than $43 million previously secured from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding.

for common operations and maintenance work in the Indian River Inlet, including a major maintenance report to assist with the more than $43 million previously secured from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding. $71,000 to assist the Army Corps of Engineers in the inspection of locally-owned levees.

to assist the Army Corps of Engineers in the inspection of locally-owned levees. $31,117,000 million for operations and maintenance work on the Intracoastal Waterway from the Delaware River to the Chesapeake Bay, including rehabilitation work on the Summit Bridge.

million for operations and maintenance work on the Intracoastal Waterway from the Delaware River to the Chesapeake Bay, including rehabilitation work on the Summit Bridge. $7,500,000 to continue needed dredging and common operations and maintenance work in the Intracoastal Waterway from Rehoboth Bay to Delaware Bay. This is in addition to the more than $4 million secured in Fiscal Year 22 appropriations and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

to continue needed dredging and common operations and maintenance work in the Intracoastal Waterway from Rehoboth Bay to Delaware Bay. This is in addition to the more than $4 million secured in Fiscal Year 22 appropriations and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. $225,000 for Delaware Navigation Channels to perform surveys to determine project needs and when shoaling may impact safe navigation.

for Delaware Navigation Channels to perform surveys to determine project needs and when shoaling may impact safe navigation. $10,537,000 for annual dredging and operations and maintenance work in the Wilmington Harbor.

for annual dredging and operations and maintenance work in the Wilmington Harbor. $850,000 for operations, maintenance, and rehabilitation of the Indian River Sand Bypass Plant.

