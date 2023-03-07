Two New Books Addressing The Prospects For Human Survival & Wellbeing Are Now Available From Amazon & Major Book Sellers
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1. “2084”, by Jim Byrne (Penname)
The short story is a compilation of twelve recordings by a man called Ian McCoy in the year 2084 which covers his personal experiences as well the evolution of living conditions during his long life of 120 years. The short story was inspired by the famous novel “1984” by George Orwell; real name Eric Blair. However, “2084” reflects utopian conditions compared with “1984” which is dystopian.
The recordings are taped on the balcony of McCoy’s apartment on the fiftieth floor of the apartment building where he lives, which is located in the megacity of Eutopia, in the United States of North America! Generally, the story describes how living conditions have evolved from dismal to ideal during his lifetime, and gives hope for a better future for all. Progress is ascribed to advances in science, technology and medicine, and to the contributions of women and educators in human affairs.
The book was earlier published under the title: “How we prevailed and what the Future may hold for us”, was professionally reviewed, praised, and given a four out of four ranking, citing the engaging and touching nature of the narrative.
2. “How to Address and Resolve Critical Global and US Problems, and Solve them in Sixty Years or Less”, by a Concerned US Senior Citizen
The author is an accomplished architect and urban planner with vast theoretical and professional experience and his book describes how his unique experience led him to conceive an innovative approach to addressing global issues. Namely, he suggests the application of a systematic planning methodology to improve the prospects for human survival and well-being and emphasizes the importance of involving the general public in the process.
The book addresses global as well as current US political and socioeconomic issues, including the threats to the practice of democracy. It also covers a wide variety of topics ranging from human survival and wellbeing, mortality, and the relations between men and women and provides a glimpse into a utopian future for humanity.
One of the key proposals in the book is the creation of a Global Planning Center (GPC) in the USA to initiate and coordinate efforts toward rational global planning, and provides a practical approach to implement the GPC.
The book is informative and thought-provoking and offers a sense of hope and optimism for a better future for all.
“2084” - Jim Byrne
“How to Address and Resolve Critical Global and US Problems, and Solve them in Sixty Years or Less” - Concerned US Senior Citizen
Ismail Rifaat
Book Writing Studios
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram