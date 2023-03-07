Water Bottle Family welcome a new novel design – HandFan Bottle

Experience the Next Level of Hydration with Handfan's Water Bottle

Say goodbye to boring, outdated water bottles and make a statement with Handfan's state-of-the-art water bottle. This revolutionary design is made with tritan material that is both durable and sleek. An advanced filtration system equipped with an activated carbon straw ensures that you can enjoy clean water on the go.

The bottle is also equipped with a brushless motor in the fan that emits cooling air to keep your beverage cool. The 20 ounce bottle size is perfect for those on the go and it is also waterproof. This means that you can take it along when engaging in activities such as swimming, gym, and travel.

Due to its durable construction, the Handfan water bottle will last for many years to come. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but it also comes with plenty of features that make it stand out from the rest. With a built-in fan, you won't have to worry about drinks getting lukewarm just moments after pouring. The activated carbon filter ensures clean water every time you take a drink. Plus, the 20-ounce capacity makes it great for any type of hydration occasion.

Whether you are looking to stay hydrated at the gym, school, or while travelling, the Handfan Bottle is a great choice. From the sleek design to the convenient features, this bottle makes staying hydrated easier than ever before.

