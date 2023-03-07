Jencap Announces Promotion of Deborah Dioguardi to Professional Lines National Practice Leader

Dioguardi to Lead Jencap Professional Lines Teams

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jencap Group LLC (Jencap), one of the nation's largest wholesalers, is pleased to announce Deborah Dioguardi has been promoted to the newly created role of Professional Lines National Practice Leader.

In this role, Dioguardi will unify our Professional Lines teams and further strengthen our client and carrier relationships, streamline and create operational efficiencies, align our brokers according to specialization, and maximize our collective expertise in the professional liability space. She will also be responsible for recruiting new talent to grow the practice nationwide.

"Deb has already played an integral role in the growth of Jencap's Management, Professional and Cyber Liability lines of business," says Mark Maher, President of Jencap. "I can't wait to see how our professional lines division and specialized brokers continue to flourish under her leadership."

Dioguardi has dedicated her 23-year career to professional lines brokerage. She is a highly sought-after expert in the industry, sharing her knowledge to mentor brokers internally, working with various insurance trade publications, and being the go-to source of information for many of Jencap's key agency relationships.

"I'm in this business to solve problems for our clients and provide meaningful value. This new position will allow me to expand Jencap's professional lines capabilities and further develop our incredible team of brokers, which will ultimately better serve our agents. I'm thankful for the opportunity," says Dioguardi, Professional Lines National Practice Leader of Jencap.

"I've had the privilege of working with Deb since she started in the business. I am pleased and proud that she is receiving this well-deserved recognition," said David Vicari, who established Jencap's legacy NIF Pro professional lines division.

About Jencap Group

Jencap is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 20,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit: JencapGroup.com.

