Paramedics: A Boy's Club? Women play a big role at Urgences-santé!

Women in Governance awards bronze certification to the pre-hospital emergency department.

MONTRÉAL, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - On the eve of International Women's Day, the 2022 edition of Women in Governance has awarded its Parity Certification to Urgences-santé.

This is a great honour for Roxane Gibeau, a trained paramedic and emergency medical dispatcher now working as Deputy General Manager – Administration at Corporation d'urgences-santé. "Overall, emergency care services are traditionally male-dominated environments. This certification is a testament to the significant efforts being made to recruit women at all levels of the organization."

"When I started working as a paramedic 23 years ago, there were very few women. The paramedic field was essentially a boy's club." – Roxane Gibeau.

Urgences-santé's paramedic team now boasts 25% women, while in management the proportion is higher at nearly 30%.

"We will continue to strive to stand as a benchmark for inclusion and representation of the population we serve by adapting our strategies, practices and policies to do even better. Our organization is always looking to learn, and Women in Governance will bring us the expertise we need," resolutely concluded the former paramedic.

About Corporation d'urgences-santé

Corporation d'urgences-santé, reporting to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, is the largest ambulance service organization in Quebec. It employs some 1,700 people, including over 1,100 paramedics and 100 emergency medical dispatchers who serve residents of Montréal and Laval (2.5 million people).

Roxane Gibeau is available for interviews.

SOURCE Urgences-santé

