Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Announces 2023 Launch of S.H.E. Pitch, a Pitch Competition to Develop and Enhance Female Entrepreneurs in Frederick County

The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the launch of their third annual S.H.E. Pitch competition, an opportunity aimed to develop and enhance female entrepreneurship in Frederick County.

FREDERICK, Md., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- S.H.E. Pitch is a component of S.H.E. Week, a week of events celebrating the Strength, Heart and Equality of women in Frederick County. The competition is designed for female entrepreneurs to give businesses both in the "idea stage" and "growth stage" significant cash prizes, publicity and networking opportunities. Enrollment is now open and runs through April 7, 2023. Interested businesses can enroll by filling out the registration form at https://forms.gle/JRE2D9cxZiA1dsQW8.

"At the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce S.H.E. Week is one of our most successful and celebrated events. A highlight of that week is the SHE Pitch competition" said Rick Weldon, Chamber president and CEO. "Equal parts inspiration and celebration, SHE Pitch is a chance for our businesses and nonprofits to showcase their work and their impact, winning recognition and investment in their plans and ideas. It's one thing for a community to celebrate women leaders, it's another entirely to dedicate time and resources to help them grow and prosper. And that's what the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce is all about!"

Eligibility for S.H.E. Pitch is based upon a set of criteria established for two categories of competitors - those in the idea stage of their business and those in the growth stage. Registration for the competition is free but requires an investment of $36 to develop the necessary materials needed for judging and progression through the competition. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to enroll in the month of March as the process involves online coursework and submission deadlines for judging.

Finalists in both categories will pitch their businesses to a live and virtual audience on August 9th as part of S.H.E. Week 2023 programming. Winners will be announced during the live event with audience members also getting the opportunity to vote and award their favorite pitch a "People's Choice" prize.

"This opportunity wouldn't exist without our partners at Frederick County Office of Economic Development, City of Frederick Department of Economic Development, Maryland Women's Business Center and Octavo Designs," said Jennifer Gerlock, vice president of marketing and communications at the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. "Their vision, financial prize investments and work on behalf of established, emerging and underrepresented female entrepreneurs is nothing short of inspiring."

More details on the process, eligibility and registration can be found online at frederickchamber.org/shepitch.

Businesses who wish to get involved or sponsor either S.H.E. Pitch or S.H.E. Week are encouraged to reach out to Jennifer Gerlock at jgerlock@frederickchamber.org for more information.

S.H.E. Pitch is made possible through a partnership with the Maryland Women's Business Center, Frederick County Office of Economic Development, City of Frederick Department of Economic Development, the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce and Octavo Designs.

S.H.E. Week, which runs August 7-11 in 2023, is a program developed by The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce's Women in Business Committee.

The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce's Women in Business Committee's mission is to empower and develop women through education, networking, mentoring and partnerships and to promote opportunities for all women throughout Frederick County. Women in Business Committee members develop programs that provide opportunities for women to learn and network as well as share their expertise with each other and to address the unique issues of women in business.

Media Contact

Jennifer Gerlock, Vice President of Marketing and Communication, Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, 301-662-4164 x214, jgerlock@frederickchamber.org

SOURCE Frederick County Chamber of Commerce