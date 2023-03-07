Marine City Patrol Inspector Posthumously Awarded with Line-of-Duty Death Determination

DETROIT - A Line of Duty Death Determination Committee was convened on March 3 to review the circumstances and make a line of duty death determination regarding the death of Patrol Inspector Orin F. Hush, who was killed in 1927.

Patrol Inspector Hush entered on duty with the U.S. Border Patrol on August 18, 1925. He was assigned to the 11th District Patrol Division, Sub-District 2 in Marine City, Michigan. In January 1927, Marine City constable William Cattanach had his home burglarized three times. Constable Cattanach asked Patrol Inspector Hush for help in apprehending the suspected burglar. Hush and Cattanach took turns surveilling the home during the evenings. On the night of January 31, 1927, Patrol Inspector Hush was conducting surveillance within the house. Constable Cattanach entered the darkened house and was confronted by Patrol Inspector Hush who ordered him to “stick his hands up.” Constable Cattanach fired his revolver at who he thought was the suspected burglar, striking Hush in the head. Patrol Inspector Hush succumbed to the wound and died at the scene. Constable Cattanach was later judicially cleared of any wrongdoing, and it was determined to be an accident.

The patch of the U.S. Border Patrol.

“Patrol Inspector Hush lost his life protecting our community more than 96 years ago. He was an American hero, who served in World War I, as a police officer, and a Border Patrol Inspector. I am proud that we can finally honor Patrol Inspector Hush for his lifelong service and ultimate sacrifice. Adding his name to our list of hallowed fallen will forever cement his legacy in U.S. Border Patrol history,” said Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley.

We remember Patrol Inspector Hush’s family, friends, and colleagues and hope that this acknowledgement brings some measure of peace and closure for the loss of their loved one. We strive to acknowledge and herald those acts of heroism and valor our colleagues make to secure our borders and communities.