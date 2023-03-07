CBP Officers Seize $2.4 Million in Methamphetamine at Eagle Pass International Bridge I

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized more than $2.4 million in alleged methamphetamine in a single enforcement action.

“This impressive seizure of methamphetamine underscores the reality of the drug threat we face at the port of entry and the determination of our frontline officers to apply officer experience to keep our border secure,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Buckets containing 268 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on March 1st. CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge I encountered a 53-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2004 Ford Excursion arriving from Mexico. The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection, resulting in the discovery of 268 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine within the gas tank of the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $2,465,075.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers. Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) special agents arrested the driver and have initiated a criminal investigation.

